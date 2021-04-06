Vandalism
Maryville
• A manager at AT&T, 234 Hamilton Crossing Drive, Alcoa, reported at 5:52 p.m. April 2 that an angry customer broke the front door by pushing it open too forcefully. The door is valued at $1,000.
• Joie Lindsey, Corryton, and Joseph Hensley, Lagrange Drive, Maryville, both reported at 5:17 p.m. April 3 that while inside O'Charley's, 364 Fountain View Circle, Alcoa, their vehicles were keyed. Lindsey and Hensley do not know one another and were not at the restaurant together.
