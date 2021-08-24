Vandalism
Blount County
• Craig A. Goff, Stump Road, Maryville, at 7:05 p.m. Aug. 23 reported that his garage/shed was broken into and items set outside to potentially be stolen later. Nothing was reported stolen at that time, but damages were $100.
• Kimberly R. Quick, Salem Road, Greenback, at 9:53 a.m. Aug. 23 reported that her previous primary residence on Calderwood Highway appeared to be broken into. Nothing was reported stolen, but damages were $100.
