Vandalism
Maryville
• Chinastu Underwood, 36, Monroe Avenue, Maryville, reported at 6:03 p.m. Feb. 17 that someone broke a window at her residence while she was at work. Damages are estimated at $100.
• The owner of the Mountain View Motel located at 1901 West Broadway Avenue, Maryville, reported at 11:14 a.m. Feb. 21 that someone damaged the door to one of the motel's rooms. The owner also noted that items were missing from the room the door opens onto, but officers could not determine the identity of the missing items' owner. Damages are estimated at $100.
• Robert Vandenbush Jr., 44, Gravelly Hill Drive, Louisville, reported at 1:16 p.m. Feb. 21 that someone had removed glass from the rear window of his vehicle and entered the vehicle, ransacking it and taking loose change. Vandenbush also reported that his coworker's vehicle had also been entered. Damages are estimated at $905.
