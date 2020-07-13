Vandalism
Blount County
• Joyce Martin, Chris Haven Drive, Seymour, reported at 2:32 p.m. July 10 that someone destroyed a property marker in her backyard. The total value was $25.
• Joseph M. Hackney, Auto Drive, Maryville, reported at 5:23 July 12 that someone cut his brake fluid line on his 2019 Nissan, causing damage under $500.
Alcoa
• Tina Gray, Arthur Walker Drive, Maryville, reported at 8:41 a.m. July 10 that someone scratched the side of her car causing an estimated $3,000 worth of damage while it was parked at America Job Center, Glasscock Street, Alcoa.
