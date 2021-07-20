Vandalism
Maryville
• Marnice R. Richmond, Makawao, Hawaii, reported at 9:16 a.m. July 19 that from July 16-18, someone had painted a Junk Bee Gone dumpster she had rented to clean up the old clubhouse building at 4411 Legends Way, and the company charged her $250 for the damage.
