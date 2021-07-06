Vandalism
Maryville
• Curtis W. Monday, Ocean Drive, Maryville, reported at 7:07 p.m. July 5 that someone cut the fuel injector line on his Lincoln Town Car.
• Nicole Tiffany Huskey, Rhodwin Avenue, Maryville, reported at 6:48 p.m. July 2 that the door of her residence was damaged.
