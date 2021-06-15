Vandalism
Maryville
• Jason Steven Marshall, Kelsey Logan Road, Walland, reported at 10:27 a.m. June 14 that his vehicle's back windshield was shattered while it was in the parking lot at 205 E. Harper Ave., Maryville.
Maryville
• Jason Steven Marshall, Kelsey Logan Road, Walland, reported at 10:27 a.m. June 14 that his vehicle's back windshield was shattered while it was in the parking lot at 205 E. Harper Ave., Maryville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.