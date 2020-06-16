Vandalism
Alcoa
• The owner of Hall Road Car Wash, 335 S. Hall Road, Alcoa, reported at 8:18 p.m. June 15 that someone vandalized a brush at the car wash. He reported video surveillance shows a man exiting a black four-door Toyota Tundra before getting tangled up in the brush hose. The owner reported the man then got angry and began hitting the brush against the wall and concrete, resulting in approximately $500 in damage.
