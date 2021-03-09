Vandalism
Blount County
• Samuel P. Goddard, Guadal Canal Drive, Maryville, reported at 6:21 p.m. March 5 that someone broke the driver's window of his car.
• Doreene J. Christie, Mentor Road, Louisville, reported at 5:29 p.m. March 5 that she saw someone try to enter her house using a key that broke in the lock.
