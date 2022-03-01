Vandalism
Blount County
• Brenda K. Gibbs, 61, Ken Way, Louisville reported at 1:46 p.m. Feb. 27 that someone displaced a piece of siding at a residence she owns. She also noted that there was a muddy footprint inside the residence, near where the siding was displaced. Total damages are estimated at $10.
• James Cardona, 43, Misty Valley Road, Friendsville, reported at 5:47 p.m. Feb. 25 that someone had broken into his locked shed. He did not report any missing items, though deputies observed that the door frame to the shed was cracked. Total losses are estimated at $200.
• Deborah L. Mills, 67, Hope Street, Maryville, reported at 10:21 a.m. Feb. 25 that someone shattered one of the mirrors on a vehicle that she owns, deflated one of the vehicle's tires, and put a bullet through one of the vehicle's tail lights. Total losses are estimated at $375.
• Richard Colwell, 52, Lou Goddard Lane, Greenback, reported at 9:40 a.m. Feb. 28 that someone damaged two water meters near his residence. Officers noted in their incident report that the meters did appear to be damaged. Colwell also mentions in the police report that he believes truck drivers cutting a corner are the source of the damage. Total losses are estimated at $1,000.
