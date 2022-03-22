Vandalism
Maryville
• An employee of Southern Site Company reported at 8:08 a.m. March 21 that someone attempted to steal a diesel fuel wagon that the company stored in a lot located at 1404 Old Mount Tabor Road. The employee found the wagon in a ditch near the lot at 7:21 a.m. March 21. The wagon was reportedly spray painted and the wagon's trailer section may have been damaged. Total losses are estimated at $3,000
