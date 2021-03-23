Vandalism
Maryville
• Cristian Vasquez, Lawrence Avenue, Maryville, reported at 12:24 a.m. March 23 that someone intentionally started a fire in the bed of his $3,000 pickup truck. A witness told officers he saw someone dump contents of a container into the truck bed and then saw flames.
