Vandalism
Maryville
• Stephanie Carter, Pinecrest Drive, Maryville, reported at 9:03 a.m. May 11 that someone struck two charcoal grills and a lawn chair with a vehicle at her residence sometime after 2 a.m. that day, leaving behind tire marks in the grass. Items destroyed or damaged were valued at a total of $85.
Blount County
• Ronnie Harris, Centenary Road, Maryville, reported at 5:39 a.m. May 11 that he observed the front window of Dollar General, 3413 Louisville Road, to be broken. Officers discovered a large rock by the entrance and the front doors broken and pushed in. The total damage was valued at $1,000.
• Nancy Perkey, Grey Ridge Road, Maryville, reported at 12:27 p.m. that someone ran off the road into her mailbox and flower bed. The damage was valued at $110.
