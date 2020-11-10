Vandalism
Maryville
• Justin J. Addington, Lynn Circle, Maryville, reported at 7:36 a.m. Nov. 4 that there was a hole in his passenger-side taillight and air rifle pellets near it. The damage was estimated at $685.
Blount County
• James G. Horvath, Vernie Lee Road, Friendsville, reported at 3:56 a.m. Nov. 7 that someone busted out a window at the front of his house with a brick. Security footage confirmed this, an incident report states, and a woman was arrested on Nov. 7 after admitting to the vandalism.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.