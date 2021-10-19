Vandalism
Alcoa
• The pastor at Grace Memorial Church, 504 E. Lincoln Road, reported at 2:30 p.m. Oct. 18 that someone pulled a concrete pole from the ground at the church. The total cost to fix the damage was valued at $500.
Blount County
• Christopher R. Payne, Edna Garland Road, Maryville, reported at 10:30 p.m. Oct. 18 that someone was in the basement of his house. He saw a man in blue jeans but was unable to identify him, and couldn't tell if anything was damaged or stolen due to current renovation of the basement.
Maryville
• Jose A. Martinez Jr. reported at 4:40 p.m. Oct. 18 that someone damaged his vehicle on East Harper Avenue. The total value of the damage is $700.
