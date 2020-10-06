Vandalism
Alcoa
• Thomas G. Neal, Sam Houston School Road, Maryville, reported at 10:28 a.m. Oct. 5 that someone damaged the marquee sign in front of the Prudentia Lodge, 797 Vose Road, Alcoa.
Blount County
• Kenneth H. Skidmore, Wears Valley Road, Townsend, reported at 3:04 p.m. Oct. 5 that someone ripped items from his truck. An officer noticed chrome pieces from the door and pieces of the wheels had been ripped off, an incident report states.
