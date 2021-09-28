Vandalism
Maryville
• Phuong T. Pham, Scarlet Tanager Street, Maryville, reported at 5:20 p.m. Sept. 22 that someone broke into her house and tampered with her water lines. Officers noted forced entry into the house and standing water on the floor of the kitchen, living room, bathroom and bedrooms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.