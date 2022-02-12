Divorces
Granted by Blount County General Sessions Judge Michael A. Gallegos:
Jan. 11
• Tracy Sue Smith and Valentine Alexandra Romano
Jan. 19
• Rickie Wayne Belitz and Susan Roxanne Belitz
Jan. 25
• Timothy Edward Hicks and Diane Marie Hicks
Granted by Blount County Circuit Court Judge Tammy Harrington:
Dec. 1
• Stephen James Kelly and Donna Marie Vigilante
• Rosemary Garland and Michael Lynn Garland
Dec. 6
• Michael Arthur Blake and LeChrista Pruitt Blake
• David Lee Jackson and Janet Marie Jackson
Dec. 8
• Chelsey Morgan Brown and David James Brown
Dec. 9
• Hannah Proffitt Lester and Joseph Randall Lester
• Leis Marie Bohacek and John David Bohacek
Dec. 10
• Taylor Marie Viglasky and Kaleb Adam Rife
• Mayank Patel and Noopur Patel
Dec. 13
• Jeremy Adam Dorsett and Rebecca Lynn Dorsett
• Brandie Marie Noel Gambel and Justin Lee Gambel
Dec. 14
• Debra Jean Little and Bruce Harry Little
• Joyce Elaine Blakely and Clifford J. Blakely
• Martha Lia Trujillo-Cody and Richard Herbert Cody
Dec. 20
• David Still wagon and Monica Still wagon
• Cynthia A. Brown and Joel E. Brown
Dec. 21
• Michelle Dawn Kaylor and james Kyle Thornhill
• Athena Lee Shepherd and Jacob Gerald Shepherd
• Brittany Alexandria Belgarde and Chauncey Austin Meade
• Marsha Renee Morgan and Sean Andrew Morgan
Jan. 6
• Kevin Wade Arbuckle and Terry Allyssa Arbuckle
• Christie Leann Collins Cunningham and Dale Edward Hardwick
Jan 7
• Charity Mitchell and Bobby Mitchell
• Eric Eugene Smith and Margarita Perez Smith
• Benjamin Elliot Karnes and Sarah Heinemann Karnes
• Caroline Ashlee Sudhoff and William Alexander Cruze
• Tracy Smith Downs and Walter Joe Downs Jr.
• Jan Krupsa and Sabrina Lynn Roberts
Jan. 10
• Jennifer Ethel Myers and Timothy David Myers
• Michelle Renee Molter and Mark James Molter
• Angela Kaye McCaffrey and Thomas Moore
Jan. 12
• Steven Grant Cash and Jessica Lynn Cash
• Sandra Lynne Legeman and Charles Foster Legeman II
Jan. 13
• Valerie Anne Manning and David Wayne Manning
• Samuel Matthew Ford and Valerie Joy Fryer
• Chelsea Alicia Chateau Henrikson and Austin Dean Henrikson
Jan. 14
• Savannah Paige Cribbs and Dakota Trey Cribbs
• Melissa Sue Knight and Patrick Dale Knight Jr.
• Debra K. Short and Christopher A. Short
Jan. 18
• Samuel Alexander Hilliard and Samantha Nicole Hilliard
• Delores Elaine Orman and Joseph Henry Orman
• Eric James Yopp and Melinda Sue Yopp
• Matthew Grant Correll and Sasha Colette Correll
• Robert Eugene Bush and Holly Leigh Bush
• Ethan Bean and Destany Bean
• Haylee Danielle Gray and Cody Tyler Usry
Jan. 19
• Roni D. Rodriguez and Felipe Rodriguez
• Alisha Renee Carver-Farner and Dusty Ray Farner
• Kaytlyn Watson Graham and Dalla Evan Graham
• Patience Nicole Deardorff and David Tyrell Nipper
• Charity Dale Fugate and Robert D. Fugate
• Michelle Renee White and Andy Terrell White Jr.
Jan. 21
• Chelsey Alyse Grugin and Rodney Stuart Grugin II
• Clyde Ross Ingle Jr. and Lisa Marie Ingle
• Taylor Curtis Hutsell and Rebecca Lynn Hutsell
• Erica Lynn Bigard and John Patrick Bigard
• Dorothy Gail Perry and Timothy Allen Fleming
Jan. 25
• Jessica Ann McKelvey and John Ariel McKelvey
• Chelsea E. Tipton and Henry Tipton
• Madison Paige Watkins and Benjamin David Gerard
• Monique Rachel Jones and Brandon Lee Dychess
• Amanda Dawn Gennoe and Carl Douglas Gennoe
Jan. 26
• Rose Sherwood and Adam Sherwood
• Daniel Brewster and Misty Brewster
• Christy Johnson and Jamie Michael Johnson
Jan. 27
• Ginger Rebecca Ricketts and Donald Lynn Ricketts Jr.
• Melissa Ann Johnson and Jonathan Kent Johnson
• Suellen S. Stiles and Charles W. Stiles
Granted by Blount County General Sessions Judge Robert L. Headrick:
Jan. 11
• Lisa Marie Garrett and Harley Lynn Garrett
Granted by Blount County General Sessions Judge William R. Brewer Jr.:
Jan. 2
• Thomas Conley Britt Jr. and Jennifer Kirkland Britt
