Marriage Licenses
Oct. 14
• Marwa Shoukry and Kevin Gerald Hodges, both of Louisville
• Amber Dawn Band and James Michael Walker, both of St. Clairsville, Ohio
• Ashley Shartae Hughes and Geoff Paul Pratt, both of Maryville
• Caitlin Elisabeth Jenkins, of Knoxville, and Wallace Cole Lail, of Greenback
• Mandy Rachelle Clark and Robert Louis Sudderth, both of Alcoa
• Whitney Elese Mclain and Stephanie Louise Saumell, both of Maryville
• Nicholas Damon Adams, of Louisville, and Gabriela Nogueira Pinto, of Loudon
• Michael Ray Compton and Rebecca Michelle Schneider, both of Camby, Indiana
• Portia Macleod Greenlee and Jonathan Russell Stillwell, both of Louisville
• Justin Tanner Harrison and Wendy Leigh reed, both of Maryville
• Erica Taylor Tuck and Beau Jameson Booth, both of Maryville
• Chadwick Robinson Berrong, of Maryville, and Katherine Nicole Burgess, of Louisville
Oct. 15
• Timothy Wayne Miller, of Knoxville, and Tina Marie Bartholomew, of Maryville
• Chesney Rebekah Richardson and Devin Scott Stewart, both of Maryville
Oct. 18
• Joshua Michael Arnold, of Sweetwater, and Jordan Faith Mizell, of Madisonville
• Yan Carlos Fontanez, of Rockwood, and Melody Michelle Colon, of Friendsville
• Starla Ann Curd and David Wesley Blew, both of Maryville
• David Michael Smith and Nancy Elaine Lamberth, both of Maryville
• Marsha Kay Ion, of Maryville, and Ralph Harold Law, of Fort Meyers, Florida
• Bradley Todd Spradlin and Ashlee Nicole Copeland, both of Maryville
• Mark Eugene Polley Li, of Townsend, and Melena Kimsey Taylor, of Lenoir City
Oct. 19
• Jason Allen Newman and Tina Ruth Murr, both of Maryville
• Aaron Jacob Sands and Kayla Joy Metcalf, both of Louisville
• James Gideon Haynes and Torrie Heather Cason, both of Seymour
• Breanna Lauren Grugel and Jason Fredrick Fremming, both of Maryville
• Khloe Nicole Reynolds and Austin Michael Williams, both of Maryville
• Victoria Michelle Nunn and Taylor Stephen Spears, both of Maryville
• Katie Michelle Springer and James Micheal Bentley, both of Louisville
Oct. 20
• Keily Aracely Paston and Emerson Daniel Barreno Ixquiactap, both of Maryville
• Herchelene Princess Hernandez Pallingayan and Logan Adam Owenby, both of Maryville
• Taylor Marykate Thornton and Shawn Thomas Mccord, both of Jonesboro, Georgia
• Jaden Wade Bishop and Whitney Dawn Schrock, both of Maryville
• Dakota Marie Fowler and Paul Richard Owens, both of Clinton, Tennessee
• Jensen Michele Hedberg and David Alan Caplin, both of Maryville
• Presley Morgan Anderson and James Dale Courtney, both of Rockford
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.