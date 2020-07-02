Michael Doyle Ayers, age 38, of Eatonton, passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020. Funeral Services for Michael Ayers will be held 11:00 AM Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, 1402 Tuckaleechee Pike, Maryville, TN 37803. A native of Maryville, TN, he was born on November 23, 1981, to Michael Ayers and Tina Harden. Michael was preceded in death by his dog, “Buddy”. He loved dogs. Michael also enjoyed traveling and scuba diving. Michael is survived by: his companion, Tracy Hall of Eatonton; his father, Michael Ayers of Maryville, TN; his mother, Tina Arden; his brothers, John “John John” Ayers of Lenoir City, TN and Chessie Ayers of Baytown, TX; his aunt, Tammy (& Roy) Sellers; his uncle, John Ayers; and his cousins, Kristan Nicely and Kara Loveday. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that Memorial Donations may be made to your local Humane Society in Michael’s memory. To express condolences and sign the guest book please visit www.williamsfuneral.net Williams Funeral Home of Eatonton has charge of arrangements. Local services provided by Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000.
Michael Jason Lewis age 42, of Louisville passed away, Tuesday, June 30, 2020. Preceded in death by grandmothers, Esther Moses Wilkerson, Hazel Lewis; grandfather, Jack Lewis. Survived by mother, Doris (Button) Lewis; father, Mike Lewis; sister and brother-in-law, Anna Lewis Franklin and Mark; sister, Heather Lewis; special nephew, Caiden Franklin; brothers, Cody and Taylor Lewis; several aunts, uncles and cousins. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM Sunday at Miller Funeral Home. Funeral service 7:00 PM Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Miller Funeral Home Magnolia Chapel Rev. Paul Rhyne officiating. Family and friends will meet 11:00 AM Monday at Grandview Cemetery for the graveside and interment service. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Miller Funeral Home to help with funeral cost. Arrangements by Miller Funeral Home, Maryville. www.millerfuneralhome.org
Clarice Newman Marine, age 85, passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Cloverhill Senior Living. She was a graduate of Friendsville High School and Draughon’s Business College. She worked at Levi’s, Heilig Myers, and volunteered at Blount Memorial Hospital. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. She preceded in death by her husband and father of her children, Robert J. Newman, Sr.; second husband, Elmer H. Marine; brother, Ray Herron; sister, Margaret Myers; sons-in-law, Donnie Hord, Bill McKelvey. She is survived by son, Robert J. Newman, Jr. (Rosemary); daughters, Karan Hord, Christy King (Adam), Janice McKelvey; brothers, Frank Herron (Phyllis), Ronald Herron (Norma); sister-in-law, Katie Schubert; 7 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. Friends may call at your convenience Friday or Saturday from 8:00 AM-4:00 PM and Sunday from 8:00 AM-1:00 PM at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home. Family and friends will meet for a graveside at 2:00 PM, Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Shady Grove Cemetery with Rev. Ronald Longmire officiating. A Celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Alzheimer’s Association. Special thanks to Cloverhill Senior Living who loved and cared for her. They were apart of her family for the last 3 years. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
