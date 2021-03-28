Bonnie Lou Webb Jennings, age 71, of Walland, passed away Friday, March 26, 2021. Bonnie was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and is survived by her husband of 53 years, James Lee Jennings Sr., Son James Lee Jennings Jr. and special friend Nancy, Daughter, Melissa and James Peeler, Brothers; Gene and Winnie Webb, and Kenneth and Alice Webb, grandchildren; Joshua and Heather Langley and Shawnah Langley, great-grandchildren; Zoey, Robbie, Jareth, and Jackson, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Frank Isbell and Helen Webb; Brothers Curtis, Frankie, and Charlie; and Sisters Susie and Joyce. Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at 8:00 pm in the Magnolia Chapel at Miller Funeral Home officiated by Father John Conley. Graveside and interment will be on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at 2:00 pm at Pleasant Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm Tuesday, March 30, 2021 in the Magnolia Chapel at Miller Funeral Home, (865) 982-6041.www.millerfuneralhome.org.
Robert C. Smith Jr., 76, of Friendsville, went home to be with the Lord Friday morning March 26, 2021 at his home. He was the best Dad. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Navy serving as BM3 aboard the USS Canberra, and the USS Enterprise. He was the highest grossing appliance salesman at Lowes. He was preceded in death by his Parents: Robert Clifford Smith Sr. and Edith Cagle Smith, Wife: Donna Black Smith, Brother: Bill Smith. He is survived by his Children: Brigitte Brown (Mike), Dannielle Wargo (Pat), Lisa McMasters, and Marcie Thomas (Russ), Grandchildren: Rachel, Trey (Sarah), Todd, Stephen, Lauren, Heather, and Amanda, Great-Grandchildren: Alexis, Isabella, and Audrey, Siblings: Betty, Joyce, Wayne (Sandy), Sandra (Roger), and Jack (Carolyn), Special friend: Tim Stinnett (Pam). The family and friends will meet at 8:30 A.M. March 31, 2021 at the Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery 2200 E. John Sevier Highway Knoxville, TN 37920 for Funeral services with full Military Honors. In lieu of flowers please make donation to the Wounded Warriors program. Memorial Funeral Home Maryville is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com.
Harold Dean Wilson, age 83, of Louisville, passed away Saturday, March 27, 2021 at Dean Hill Place of Knoxville. Harold was a retired property developer and member of Dotson Memorial Baptist Church. He enjoyed traveling around the United States and playing music. A veteran of the U.S. Navy, he was awarded the Good Conduct Medal and China Service Medal. Preceded in death by his parents, Nelse C. and Ethel Wilson; eight brothers and two sisters. Survivors include his wife Charolette Wilson; son, Ron Wilson (Jan); daughters, Donna Crye (Stanley), Deana Endsley (Buster); step daughters, Lisa Vessor (Charlie), Tiffany Wilkerson (Jeff); twelve grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; brother, Bill Wilson (Freda); sister, Vonnie Word; several nieces and nephews; caregivers, David, Missy, and Diane. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 from 5:00 PM until 6:00 PM in Smith's Trinity Chapel with a funeral service to follow at 6:00 PM officiated by Rev. Robert D. Moore. Family and friends will assemble at 11:00 AM on Thursday, April 1, 2021 at Sherwood Memorial Gardens, 3176 Airport Hwy, Alcoa, TN 37701. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, 865-983-1000 www.smithlifeandlegacy.com
