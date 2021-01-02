The Rev. Dr. Horace C. Brown, 79, of Newport, formerly of Monroe County, passed away Friday, January 1, 2021 at Newport Medical Center. He was born January 13, 1941 in Sweetwater. He was a graduate of Sweetwater High School, Hiwassee College, Carson Newman College and Lake Charles Seminary in Louisiana. He had pastored 18 churches in South Carolina and throughout East Tennessee. He celebrated 61 years of ministry last October. He was currently serving as Director of Missions for the East Tennessee Baptist Association in Cocke County. He had served on several committees with the Tennessee Baptist Mission Board. He was the former Director of the Chilhowee Baptist Center in Alcoa. He taught in public schools for 30 plus years in Blount and Monroe Counties. He was formerly a law enforcement officer for the Town of Madisonville and Monroe County Sheriff’s Department. He served 4 years in the U.S. Air Force and later the National Guard. Survivors: wife of 37 years, Pat Davis Brown; Daughters and son-in-law, Valeria and Clint Brown, Knoxville, Linda Brown Kiser, Vonore, Leandra Brown, Newport; Son and daughter-in-law, Nick and Heather Brown, of Madisonville; Grandchildren, Michaela Kiser and fiancé Mikey Stewart, of Vonore, Matthew and Amy Kiser, of Sweetwater, Hannah Brown, Logan Brown, of Knoxville, Austin and Aubrey Brown, of Madisonville; Great-grandchildren, Easton Stewart, of Vonore, Max Kiser, Abby Teague, of Sweetwater; Sister, Kathleen Bright; Brother, Dana Brown, both of Loudon; Numerous nieces and nephews; Sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Kathy and Lonnie Neely, of Greenback, Leon and Barbara Davis, of Dandridge, Lacy and Denese Davis, of Townsend. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Wanda Wilson Brown; parents, Edgar and Hettie Dotson Brown; sister, Margaret Senter; brother, Earl Brown; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Rev. Fred and Lillie Davis. The family will receive friends 3-6 p.m. Sunday at Lincoln Avenue Baptist Church, Newport. The funeral service will follow at 6 p.m. and will be livestreamed at https://youtu.be/1qkWNWL8FEs . Rev. Randy Forbes, Rev. James Suggs, Rev. Zane Stuart will officiate. Honorary pallbearers will be the pastors of the East Tennessee Baptist Association. The family will also receive friends 5-7 p.m. Monday at Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Madisonville. The interment will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, New Macedonia Cemetery, Philadelphia with military honors. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Options Pregnancy Center (he served on the board of directors), Empower Cocke County, Feed My Sheep, Bread Basket, or any ministry of your choice. Arrangements by Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Madisonville.
Gentry, Kenneth, 61, of Friendsville died on December 31, 2020. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home.
Taylor, Justin Nicholas, 29, of Maryville died on December 31, 2020. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home.
Elizabeth Ann Patterson McDonald of Maryville Tn. passed away peacefully at home at the age of 91 to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on December 24, 2020. She was a lifelong member of the Rocky Hill Baptist Church. If you knew her then you knew what kindness, giving and friendship was all about. She will be sadly missed by family and friends alike. She is preceded in death by her husband of 62 years Everett Clayton McDonald Jr., of Maryville, Tn. Mother and father Kathleen King Patterson and William Owen “Pat” Patterson, sisters Barbara and husband Jim Irwin, Patsy and husband Lester Newman, brother William Owen “Bud” Patterson survived by his wife Vera Patterson, also preceded in death by sister Carolyn and Herb Monday. Also survived by brothers Mike and wife Becky Patterson and Butch Patterson all of Knoxville and several nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her sons Don McDonald and wife Debbie, Ron McDonald and wife Teri all of Maryville, Tn. Daughter Suzanne Phillips and husband Mike from Franklin, Tn. Grandchildren Jenny Li Jarvis of Maryville, Tommy and wife Amanda Phillips of Nashville, Tn., Christy and husband Patrick Slavick great grandchild Elizabeth Alice Slavick of Alcoa, Tn., Brandon and Brittany McDonald great grandchildren Brooks and Bryce McDonald, all of Lenoir City, Tn. Special friends John Berry and caretaker Becky McBrayer you were godsends. In lieu of flowers please send all donations to the Hearing and Speech Foundation, hsfweb.org, There will be a private service on January 6th at East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery on John Sevier Highway. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
Karen Jane Petrey passed away at her home on Saturday, December 19, 2020 after a gratefully short battle with cancer in the presence of her beloved husband Robert. She was born in Kingsport, Tennessee on February 25, 1955 to Robert Claybourne Petrey and Helen Kabrich Petrey. Karen is predeceased by her parents and by loved cats and dogs. She is survived by her husband, Robert J. Minge; brother, R. Claybourne Petrey, Jr. (Suzanne) of Nashville, Tennessee; nephew Caleb Claybourne Petrey (Julie Godfrey) of Knoxville, Tennessee; niece Elizabeth Petrey Finch (Stan) of Denver, Colorado; cousin Daniel E. Pomeroy of Nashville, Tennessee; cousin Jane Pomeroy Kaman (Mark) of Bluffton, South Carolina; and numerous other cousins, grandnieces and grandnephews, including her most special godchild, Melinda Pomeroy-Black (Daniel) of LaGrange, Georgia. It must be added that two cats and dog also survive. Karen grew up in Kingsport and attended Dobyns-Bennett High School. She earned a Bachelor’s degree in Ornamental Horticulture and a Master’s degree in Plant and Soil Science, both from the University of Tennessee College of Agriculture. She started her career by planting and managing a vineyard in Townsend for the late Sen. Carl Koella. After that, she operated her own landscaping business, K. Petrey Gardens, for many years. After her business ended she continued to prepare landscaping plans for many of her friends and clients. She had been working at the Flower Shop in Maryville until the pandemic shut down. Karen had broad interests beyond her flowers and gardens. Her composition in photography was outstanding. She relaxed with crossword puzzles, and the Sunday paper brought her the joy of a new crossword challenge. She was the person to ask to identify a plant or a bird call. Karen remained a student until her illness made her slow down, keeping a log of hundreds of Spanish words for her vocabulary. And she famously enjoyed a glass of wine when her friends and family were visiting. Karen was beloved by many friends and family and will be greatly missed. She and Robert married in 2002. She helped design and Robert built a beautiful home on 19 acres along the Little River in Blount County. Karen exquisitely decorated and curated her home and gardens with artwork and crafts and they were the center for many gatherings. Many visitors enjoyed a float on the river from the put in on her property. The deck on the house with a view of the fields and Chilhowie Mountain was a platform for reflection and fun. The physical beauty of her gardens was matched by the beauty of her spirit. Karen gave back to others with a gracious and generous heart, both by direct philanthropy and by volunteering for many organizations. Her volunteer interests included Friends of UT Gardens; Blount County Library; Tennessee Valley Unitarian Universalist Church; Welcoming Immigrant Neighbors of Blount County; Blount County United; and The Welcome Table. Her remains were cremated at her request. Her ashes will be interred in a private ceremony at the Memorial Gardens at TVUUC. A virtual memorial service will be held on January 23 conducted by Foothills UUF. Please see the Calendar on the website for Foothills Unitarian Universalist Fellowship for details. A Celebration of Life will be held when it is safe for all to gather in person and enjoy her memory and the company of one another with the spirit and a glass of wine as she would want. Please make any charitable contributions in her honor to Foothills Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 1039 Hampshire Dr., Maryville, TN 37801; or Ijams Nature Center, 2915 Island Home Ave., Knoxville, TN 379210; or the UT Gardens, 2505 EJ Chapman Dr. #112, Knoxville, TN 37996.
