Carl Chester Brown, age 71, went to be with our Lord on Friday, November 13, 2020. He was a member of Midway Baptist Church in Louisville. He will be greatly missed by his family. He was preceded in death by his mother, Inez Pilkington Whitehead; step-father, Maurice Whitehead; and brother, Jesse Pilkington. He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Pamela Cable Brown; sons, David (Genna) Brown, and Jonathan McCurdy; daughters, Kayla Brown (Caleb) Phelps, Lauren Brown (Darrell Tipping); brothers, Clifford Brown and Bucky Whitehead; sisters, Linda Brown, Chris Fuller, and JoAnn Pilkington; grandchildren, Ciera (David) Sanderson, David (Chelsey) Brown, Justin Tipping, Aiden, Harley, and Elizabeth Phelps; great-grandchildren, Josiah, Shylah, and Elorah; good friend, Richard Bomaster and many others. Graveside service and interment will be held at 11:30 AM Monday, November 23, 2020 at East Tennessee Veteran’s Cemetery, Rev. Don Woody officiating and military honors provided by East Tennessee Veterans Honor Guard. Arrangements are with Miller Funeral Home, Maryville.
Betty P. Burns, 79, of Maryville died on November 21, 2020. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced Monday. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service.
James Mack Edds, age 89 of Maryville, went to be with the Lord and his family Friday, November 20, 2020 at Bradley Health and Rehabilitation Center of Cleveland, TN where he spent the last year. James was of the Baptist faith. He retired from Alcoa Aluminum Company after 30 plus years of service and was a member of the 25-year club. He was a member of the Masonic Order F & AM. James loved fishing so much and was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend who will be deeply missed by his family and friends. Preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Lettie Edds; son, Jerry Edds. Survived by his wife, Cleva Helen Edds; daughter, Patricia Fields (David); grandchildren, Susan and James Morgan of Athens, David and Cyndi of Cleveland, James and Casey of Cleveland; great-grandchildren, Clayton and Melodey Fields of Cleveland, Daniel and Ashley Fields of Cleveland, Katheron Fields of Cleveland, Tyler and Nicole Morgan of Chattanooga, Brady Stewart of Cleveland; Addilyn Fields of Cleveland; and soon to be great-great-grandson, Daniel David Fields Jr. Family and friends will assemble at 3:00 PM for graveside service and interment on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Sherwood Memorial Gardens. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Shirley Feezell Hutton, age 77, of Knoxville, TN formerly of Greenback, TN passed away on November 17, 2020 in Oak Ridge, TN. She was a member of All Saints Catholic Church, and was a Registered Nurse for 40 years at Blount Memorial Hospital. She was preceded in death by her husband, Don Porter Hutton. She is survived by her son, William Wesley Hutton; daughters, Donna Cunningham (Richard) and Sister Maire Augustine Hutton; grandchild, Annaka Shelton; sister, Annie Richards; sisters-in-law, Carol Hammontree and Barbara Hutton. Service will be private. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
William F. Proffitt, Sr., age 96 of Maryville, passed away peacefully Friday, November 13, 2020, at Shannondale Healthcare Center in Maryville. He was preceded in death by his wife, Vera, parents Harry H. and Lelia Proffitt, siblings James, Harry, Bob, Mary Wright, and Margaret Cunningham. He is survived by his sister Elizabeth Bell of New Orleans, Louisiana; children William (Mary Jessie), Paul (Annette) of Suwanee, Georgia, and Jean Nunnally (Todd) of Houston, Texas; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Born and raised in Blount County, Bill was a graduate of Maryville High School and Maryville College, where he and Vera met and where he was proud to have been a starter on the football team that played in the first Tangerine Bowl. Following graduation, he was a full-time farmer until 1962. Besides operating Proffitt Realty Company for over 35 years, Bill served the community in many capacities throughout his life. For 39 years he served on the Alcoa City Planning Commission. He also served on the Blount County Planning Commission, was a former chairman of the Blount County Chamber of Commerce, a former chairman of the Blount County Industrial Development Board, a former chair of the Blount County Board of Realtors and a past president of the Knoxville Chapter of Real Estate Appraisers. He was a member of the Leadership Blount Class of 1993 and received their Community Leadership Award in 2014. He was an active member of Alcoa Kiwanis for over 45 years and a member of New Providence Presbyterian Church in Maryville throughout his life serving as a deacon and an elder. From boyhood Bill loved airplanes and finally obtained his private pilot’s license at age 72. He was an avid bicyclist, riding for sport and fitness and winning awards in the regional and state Senior Olympics. He was also a gifted woodworker, known for some beautiful furniture and the dozens of carved birds he gave away over the years. A warm thank you to the staff at Shannondale of Maryville for the care and support that Bill received there. A celebration of life may be planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial gifts be directed to New Providence Presbyterian Church or to the Proffitt-Lusk Scholarship at Maryville College at 502 East Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville, Tennessee 37804, Attention: Office of Advancement. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
Elizabeth Redrup, age 91 of Greenback, went home to be with Our Lord and Savior on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Blount Memorial Hospital. She was retired from General Electric Corporation after many years of service and loved to knit and sew with her very special pet cat, Betsy. Elizabeth was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend who will be deeply missed by her family and friends. Preceded in death by her parents, Marc Anthony and Maria Cianflone; 4 Sisters, and 2 Brothers. She is survived by her husband and best friend of 70 years, Thomas J. Redrup Sr.; Sons, Bruce Redrup, Tom Redrup Jr., and Todd Redrup; Grandchildren, Paul, Jessica, and Bruce Jr.; Brother, Mark Cianflone and Sister, Mary Frucella. Elizabeth will be laid to rest at Franklin Memorial Park, New Brunswick, NJ. Please share condolences and memories at www.Smithlifeandlegacy.com Maryville, 865-983-1000.
Chester “Jack” Williams, age 88, of Maryville, passed away at home Friday, November 20, 2020. He was self-employed in the livestock business and was of the Baptist faith. He was preceded in death by his parents, Chester and Ina Williams; brothers, Dennis Williams, Lee Wayne Williams; sister, Margaret Whitehead. He is survived by his wife of 70.5 years, Dollie Williams; son, Steve Williams (Karen); granddaughter, Lauren Williams; sisters, Billie Sue Mikles (Johnny), Cherry Watson, Betty Barton, Kathy McWilliams (Tom); brothers, Bobby Williams and Cooper Williams (Mary); numerous nieces and nephews. Friends may call at their convenience on Sunday, November 22, 2020 from 9:00 AM until 4:00 PM and Monday, November 23, 2020 from 8:00 AM until 1:00 PM at Smith West Chapel. Family and friends may assemble at 3:00 PM Monday, November 23, 2020 for Graveside Service and Interment at Louisville Cemetery with Johnny Mikles officiating. Smith Funeral and Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
