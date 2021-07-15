Other reports
Maryville
• A Maryville Police officer responded at 7:04 p.m. July 14 to an overdose call at Urgent Team Walk-In Urgent Care, 525 W. Broadway Ave., Maryville. A 22-year-old Maryville man said he bought a PlayStation from a friend and noticed there was a residue he believed to be meth on a controller; he then started to feel strange while using the console and was taken by a friend to the urgent care center, an incident report states. The man said he hadn't taken anything and the incident was purely accidental, and he was taken by ambulance to Blount Memorial Hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.