Other Reports
Maryville
• Maryville Police officers responded to a Cimarron Street residence at 5:30 a.m. June 23 when someone reported a disturbance involving a gun. When they arrived, they found a shell casing and a Walland man who said two Maryville men were fighting over a vehicle trade. Blount Memorial Hospital said one of the Maryville men was treated for injuries to his face and head and required staples. The Walland man told officers the brother of the hospitalized man showed up after the assault and threatened two men with what one of them reported was a 9mm handgun. This man said if one of the others "came around again he would put a bullet in his head." The man with the gun then said "if you think it is a joke ..." and fired a round into the ground. One of the men said he was afraid for his life. No one involved in the incident wanted to pursue assault charges against each other and no one was arrested, but officers reported the incident was under investigation.
