Other Reports
Alcoa
• Amire Dauti, Pershing Street, Maryville, reported at 5:10 p.m. March 15 that she left her wallet in a cart while shopping at Walmart or Aldi. She called the stores, and both locations had not found her wallet. The wallet contained her driver's license, debit cards, and her children's and her Social Security cards. She canceled her bank cards. Officers explained actions she can take to help protect her identity, how to obtain a new driver's license and get a replacement Social Security card.
