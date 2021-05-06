Other reports
Maryville
• A Maryville Police officer reported at 12:17 a.m. May 6 that, when dispatched to a Maryville address on a medical call, he discovered a 65-year-old woman bleeding from multiple stab wounds in her legs. The woman said she had been experiencing muscle spasms and stabbed her legs with a steak knife to fight the spasms, an incident report states. The complainant said he found the woman on her front patio and that she had past issues with heroin use and mental health, the report states. The woman was taken by ambulance to Blount Memorial Hospital, where she agreed to undergo a voluntary psych evaluation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.