Other reports
Maryville
• Maryville Police officers on Jan. 4 responded to a sick person call at DENSO Plant 201, 1640 Robert C. Jackson Drive, Maryville, but, when they arrived, they found it was actually a heroin-overdose situation. An employee told officers he used heroin while at work during his break, an incident report states; he had been brought to the nurse's station after acting extremely tired. The employee was taken to the emergency room at Blount Memorial Hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.