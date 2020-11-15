Other Reports
Maryville
• An employee at Taco Bell, 2341 Market Place Drive, Maryville, reported at 4:46 p.m. Nov. 12 that she found a small bag containing a white/clear crystal-like substance while she was cleaning the lobby. The reporting officer determined the bag's contents "appeared to be and was consistent with methamphetamine," an incident report states.
