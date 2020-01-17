Other Reports
Alcoa
• Dale Swisher, East Edison Street, Alcoa, reported at 9:57 p.m. Jan. 13, reported that his license plate for his commercial trailer was lost or stolen. He removed the plate due to it not fitting properly, and was unsure if he had put the plate back on or not.
