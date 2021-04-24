Other reports
Maryville
• A 28-year-old man reported at 2:25 a.m. April 23 that after he went to a 400 block address on Camelia Trace Drive to see his ex-girlfriend, he found his best friend, a 29-year-old man, there, became angry and punched a wall. The two men then began fighting, and the 28-year-old's lip was busted, an incident report states. Both men refused medical attention.
