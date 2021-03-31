Other reports
Alcoa
• A 63-year-old woman reported at 6:53 p.m. March 30 that a juvenile pushed her to the ground while accusing her of backing into her car at McDonald's, 2552 Alcoa Highway, Alcoa. The juvenile said the woman's vehicle rolled back into hers, and during a confrontation about it, the woman pushed the juvenile, who then pushed her back, an incident report states. The woman had a small abrasion on her head but refused medical assistance, and both parties declined to press charges.
(0) comments
