Maryville
• A 53-year-old Maryville man reported at 9:28 p.m. Aug. 10 that he and his wife were driving on Woodlawn Avenue when a 46-year-old Maryville man began following them closely. The 53-year-old man's wife waved for the 46-year-old man to go around, but he drove into his driveway, walked into the street, flagged the couple down and yelled expletives at them; the man reported to police that he believed the woman flipped him off. The 53-year-old man exited the vehicle and approached and argued with the 46-year-old man, eventually punching him, which started a physical altercation between the two men. When the 46-year-old man's 9-year-old daughter saw the altercation and screamed, the 53-year-old man drove off, and both men reported the incident to police. The 46-year-old man had a laceration on his lips, and the 53-year-old man had a small scrape on a knuckle, an incident report states; neither wanted to file charges.
