• A 39-year-old Maryville man reported at 3:04 a.m. Jan. 25 that someone he had a verbal argument with earlier struck him in the face while he was lying on a bench around 2 a.m. behind the Blount County Public Library, 508, N. Cusick St. An officer observed bruising and said the man’s right eye was starting to swell. The man and his mother said that around 2:30 a.m. the same man broke out the passenger window in the mother’s car using a piece of wood. Damage to the vehicle was estimated at $150.
