• An employee at Smokeyz Discount Tobacco & Beer, 2754 Alcoa Highway, Alcoa, reported at 8:27 p.m. June 22 that a customer threatened to have her killed by the store's former owner and have his girlfriend come into the store and beat her up. The threats came during an argument that started when the customer tried to use an expired paper driver's license, an incident report states.
