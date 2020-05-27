Other Reports
Alcoa
• A 43-year-old Alcoa woman reported at 9:16 a.m. May 21 that a 45-year-old Maryville man had entered the residence she was at and began assaulting people including her, a 62-year-old Alcoa man and a 61-year-old Maryville man. The 43-year-old Alcoa woman reported that the 45-year-old man had entered the residence without permission and kicked down a bedroom door to get to where she and the 61-year-old man were at. The 45-year-old man then allegedly threw the 43-year-old woman and 61-year-old man onto the ground and struck them both with a closed fist and a metal file multiple times. The woman was able to get away and locked herself in a room with the 62-year-old man. When the 62-year-old man reported that when he confronted the 45-year-old, he was struck in the face and chest with a closed fist. Officers observed multiple lacerations, as well as bruising and swelling on the 43-year-old woman’s face. The 61-year-old man also had lacerations, bruising and swelling on his face. The 45-year-old man also caused damage to a door within the residence. The 45-year-old man was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, vandalism and resisting arrest.
