Other
Blount County
• A 55-year-old Maryville man was arrested at 11:50 p.m. April 20 and charged with simple assault. A 33-year-old Maryville man reported that he opened his door to the 55 year old, who attempted to hit him. The 33 year old told police that he opened some stitches in his hand as he tried to get away from the 55 year old.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.