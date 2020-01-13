Other Reports
Alcoa
• Ida M. McKee, Sevierville Road, Maryville, reported at 1:42 p.m. Jan. 9 that she left her wallet on top of her car before she left Midland Dry Cleaners, North Calderwood Street. She said she was not able to locate the wallet on the road after retracing the drive she made across the street. The wallet had bank cards, IDs and $6,000 in cash in it, McKee said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.