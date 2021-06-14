Other reports
Alcoa
• An Alcoa Police officer responded at 11:13 a.m. June 11 to R.A.S. Delivery of Knoxville, 3245 Northpark Blvd., Alcoa, on an assault call. A 46-year-old manager, who had apparent facial injuries and was in the back of an ambulance, said a 33-year-old contractor attacked him from behind, pushing him into a trailer and punching him several times, an incident report states. The manager and contractor had previous issues before the alleged assault. A witness and video footage corroborated the manager's claim that the contractor punched him, the report states; the manager was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for further evaluation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.