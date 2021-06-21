Other reports
Maryville
• The executive director of Brookdale Senior Living, 1869 Crest Road, reported at 5 p.m. June 18 that resident Elizabeth White had discovered jewelry valued at $150 to $200 missing. White last saw the jewelry the day before on her dresser sitting in medicine cups, and the director said it may have been mistaken as trash and thrown away. She said the center would conduct an internal investigation and check its trash compactors.
