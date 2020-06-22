Other Reports
Blount County
• Brandon S. Jones, King Street, Maryville, reported at 1:50 June 19 that the tags on his 2006 Dodge Ram fell off in an unknown location.
Alcoa
• Anthony M. Powers, Hamilton Ridge Drive, Maryville, reported at 12:07 p.m. June 19 that he saw a stolen truck near his residence. He said three girls were driving the truck and "going through" other cars. Police later pursued the girls — who were juveniles — until they were able to apprehend them near Target, Watkins Road, Maryville. When officers searched one of the juveniles, they found a gun that had been stolen from the car the juveniles allegedly stole and used to evade law enforcement.
