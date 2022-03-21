Other
Maryville
• A 21-year-old Maryville man reported at 9:40 p.m. March 17 that he had argued with an 18-year-old Maryville man over social media, following which the 18-year-old smashed a window of the 21-year-old's truck. The two men then fought physically in the parking lot of the Walmart located at 2410 U.S. Highway 411, before leaving for a gas station. A passenger in the 21-year-old's truck, a 59-year-old Maryville man, then exited the truck and used a two-by-four to smash a window of the vehicle in which the 18-year-old was traveling. The 21 year old reportedly proceeded to follow the vehicle in which the 18-year-old was riding until police arrived.
