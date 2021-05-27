April 2021
Alcoa
• Glenn Vitale, Cherry Street, Residential, $3,8080
• Blackhorse Restaurant, North Hall Road, Sign, $19,712
• Theodore Risko, Margaret Drive, Residential, $1,800
• Danny Cardwell, Edenbridge Drive, Residential, $20,000
• Paris Nails, Hamilton Crossing Drive, Sign, $7,337
• Paris Nails, Hamilton Crossing Drive, Commercial, $6,000
• A.J. Jackson, Ramsay Street, Residential, $5,000
• A Spoonful of Sugar, Gill Street, Sign, $3,500
• Tobacco World, East Broadway Avenue, Commercial Demo, $44,000
• John Testerman, Edenbridge Drive, Residential, $260,000
• John Testerman, Edenbridge Drive, Other, $45
• John Testerman, Edenbridge Drive, Residential, $260,000
• John Testerman, Edenbridge Drive, Other, $45
• John Testerman, Kirkwell Drive, Residential, $260,000
• John Testerman, Kirkwell Drive, Other, $45
• Pistol Creek Properties, North Wright Road, Residential, $120,000
• Pistol Creek Properties, North Wright Road, Other, $45
• Food Lion, Old Topside Road, Sign, $6,000
• Tobacco World, East Broadway Avenue, Commercial, $61,000
• Brandon Valentine, West Franklin Street, Residential Demo, Residential, $3,000
• Al Davis, West Howe Street, Residential Demo, $3,000
• The Phone Exchange, Gill Street, Sign, $2,620
• Matt Haralson, Pinnacle Point, Residential, $40,000
• Blount Habitat, Spurlock Street, Residential, $95,000
• Blount Habitat, Spurlock Street, Other, $45
• Nicholas Nelson, Juniper Avenue, Residential, $6,900
• Kathleen Duncan, Beverly Drive, Residential, $150,000
• Scilla Kirk, West Fulton Street, Residential, $5,545
Other, $1,725
Total — $1,385,947.00
Blount County
• LA Fund Investments, Laverack Road, Walland, House, $3,100,000
• LA Fund Investments, Laverack Road, Walland, House, $2,500,000
• Chris Smith, Murphy Road, Maryville, Residential repair, $9,526
• DR Horton, Colts Trail, Maryville, House, $309,000
• DR Horton, Colts Trail, Maryville, House, $146,000
• DR Horton, Colts Trail, Maryville, House, $252,000
• DR Horton, Colts Trail, Maryville, House, $309,000
• DR Horton, Colts Trail, Maryville, House, $880
• Smithbilt Homes, Dominion Drive, Maryville, House, $213,000
• Russell Liles, Tuckaleechee Pike, Maryville, Utility, $130,000
• Robert Banner, Flats Road, Tallassee, Residential repair, $4,350
• Smithbilt Homes, Dominion Drive, Maryville, House, $187,000
• Traci Topham, Martin Mill Pike, Rockford, Demo, No value listed
• Ralph and Leila Schmidt, Bridge Water Crossing, Maryville, House, $550,000
• Stone Creek MHC LLC, Harkleroad Circle, Maryville, Mobile home, No value listed
• Vincent Marone, Clover Hill Mill Road, Maryville, Utility, $20,500
• Shawn Leahey, Golden Rose Drive, Maryville, Utility, No value listed
• Darren Mancusso, West Hills Drive, Maryville, Residential addition, $30,000
• Steve Weisman, Houston Springs Road, Greenback, Residential addition, $20,000
• Robert and Tammy Hearon, Murphy Road, Maryville, House, $150,000
• Nick Hodge, Shady Creek Road, Maryville, House, $155,000
• Nick Hodge, Shady Creek Road, Maryville, House, $180,000
• Griffin Hipple, Whittenburg Drive, Maryville, Pool, $50,000
• Jessica Marshall, Michelle Drive, Friendsville, Pool, $4,300
• Blackberry Farm LLC, West Millers Cove Road, Walland, Commercial addition, $56,000
• Jim Ray, Broaderick Boulevard, Maryville, Utility, $35,000
• LCS Properties, Tuckaleechee Pike, Maryville, House, $90,000
• Blount County Schools, County Farm Road, Maryville, Commercial, $1,700,000
• Richard Young, Tres Lee Way, Maryville, Residential repair, No value listed
• Ralph Spragg, Lovecrest Drive, Pool, $25,000
• Darren and Tracy Caughron, Montvale Road, Maryville, House, $200,000
• Josh Beloate, Sagegrass Drive, Louisville, House, $360,000
• Matthew Sapp, Doe Drive, Greenback, House, $258,361
• Southern Towers BTS, Carnes Road, Townsend, Cell tower, $150,000
• Lionel Herndon, Brandon Lee Drive, Maryville, Demo, No value listed
• Charles Lennon, Tittsworth Road, Seymour, House, $340,000
• Jennifer Fox, Whitetail Lane, Greenback, Mobile home, $236,827
• Gary Harris, Vinegar Valley Road, Friendsville, Mobile home, No value listed
• Charles Cowart, Smoot Lane, Louisville, Residential addition, $90,000
• Matthew Dugger, Robert Avenue, Maryville, Utility, No value listed
• Tracy Pitts, Peacock Ridge Drive, Utility, $750
• Nicholas Ricke, Doc Hannah Road, Maryville, Utility, $40,000
• Brian Thompson II, Old Niles Ferry Road, Maryville, Utility, $17,000
• DR Horton, Venard Way, Maryville, House, $273,000
• DR Horton, Venard Way, Maryville, House, $195,000
• DR Horton, Venard Way, Maryville, House, $160,000
• DR Horton, Venard Way, Maryville, House, $236,000
• William Kellenberger, Micah Street, Maryville, Pool, $4,000
• Mike Hebel, Angus Boulevard, Maryville, Utility, $20,000
• Paul Boehnke, Sweet Briar Drive, Maryville, Residential repair, $38,000
• Dale Vaughn, Grey Ridge Road, Maryville, House, $325,000
• Ralph Brickey, Tower Road, Tallassee, House, $290,000
• BRC Construction, Sagegrass Drive, Louisville, House, $260,000
• Amburn Builders, Elmer Lambert Road, Maryville, House, $130,000
• PKC LLC, Derby Downs Drive, Friendsville, House, $126,000
• Charles Head, Peacock Ridge Drive, Townsend, Renewal, No value listed
• Katie Belissary, Lovers Lane, Townsend, Demo, No value listed
• Joseph Boehr, Hutton Ridge Road, Maryville, Mobile home, $154,000
• Smithbilt Homes, Indigo Drive, Maryville, House, $168,000
• Todd Wood, Settlers Point Circle, Maryville, Pool, $30,000
• Chris Vogt, Sundance Road, Maryville, Residential repair, $6,829
• Brenton Wehber, Lowes Ferry Road, Louisville, House, $1,536,550
• Tyler Blair, Bales Hollow Road, Friendsville, Mobile home, $33,561.95
• Allen Carpenter, Lovers Lane, Townsend, Mobile home, $4,000
• David Anderson Jr., Old Niles Ferry Road, Maryville, Utility, $12,000
• Brian Cusack, Brandon Park Drive, Maryville, Residential repair, $5,947
• Peter Fitzgerald, East Pearly Smith Road, Louisville, Residential repair, $6,367
• Justin Morgan, Red Bird Lane, House, $475,000
• Scotty G. Builders Inc., Ardennes Drive, Maryville, House, $126,000
• Scotty G. Builders Inc., Disco Loop Road, Friendsville, House, $173,000
• Clint and Melissa LaFollette, Middlesettlements Road, Maryville, House, $345,000
• Glynis Tilley, Old Whites Mill Road, Maryville, Pool, $47,000
• Scott McCulley, Downey Drive, Maryville, House, $140,000
• Richard Hutsell, Main Road, Maryville, Utility, $8,000
• Nisus Corporation, Nisus Drive, Rockford, Commercial addition, $2,824,113
• Bill Jones, Hawkview Road, Townsend, House, $700,000
• Rudy Baltajan, Peachtree Drive, Maryville, Pool, $56,400
• Wayne Hughes, Calderwood Highway, Maryville, Mobile home, $75,884
• Terry Beckman, Autumn Drive, Maryville, House, $475,000
• Lisa Williams, Wildwood Road, Maryville, Utility, $4,500
• Janos Matluka, John Sparks Road, Friendsville, House, $192,000
Total — $21,575,645.95
Maryville
• Samuel and Patsy Love, Wimbledon Boulevard, Residential, $3,000
• Margaret Chalfant Trust, West Broadway Avenue, Commercial, $45,000
• Savannah Properties LLC, Sand Hills Drive, Residential, $195,000
• Savannah Properties LLC, Sand Hills Drive, Residential, $190,000
• Savannah Properties LLC, Sand Hills Drive, Residential, $180,000
• Clayton Properties Group Inc., Holland Springs Drive, Residential, $265,000
• Whitney and Bart Vaughan, Candora Road, Residential, $25,000
• William and Ann Drake, Wimbledon Boulevard, Residential, $115,000
• Jenna and Brandon Waters, Indiana Avenue, Residential, $157,000
• Susan Headrick, Old Niles Ferry Road, Residential, $190,000
• Clayton Properties Group Inc., Beech Tree Cove, Residential, $225,000
• Clayton Properties Group Inc., Logan Drive, Residential, $265,000
• Savannah Properties LLC, Sand Hills Drive, Residential, $172,750
• Savannah Properties LLC, Sand Hills Drive, Residential, $162,750
• Charles Boston, Scenic Drive, Residential, $6,000
• Margarita and Scott McNelly, North Houston Street, Residential, $4,000
• BLC Wellington-Maryville LLC, Crest Road, Commercial, $11,000
• Clint Allison, Mayfair East, Residential, $1,000
• Mike and Paige Krom, North Heritage Drive, Residential, $310,000
• Rebecca Presnell, Old Mount Tabor Road, Residential, $5,000
• Kris Hull, Goddard Avenue, Residential, $10,000
• Edgar Nuchols Trust, Merritt Road, Residential, $2,500
• Clayton Properties Group Inc., Beech Tree Cove, Residential, $225,000
• Clayton Properties Group Inc. DBA Goodall Homes, Stone Drive, Residential, $225,000
• Maryville College Business Office, East Lamar Alexander Parkway, Commercial, $102,888
• Edge Holdings LLC, North Washington Street, Commercial, $4,500
• Home Avenue Partnership, Home Avenue, Commercial, $500,000
• Ed Owens, Broyles Avenue, Residential, $119,000
• DR Horton, Canton Lane, Residential, $121,582
• Helen Ross McNabb, East Broadway Avenue, Commercial, $170,000
• NipponDENSO Tenn., Robert C. Jackson Drive, Commercial, $101,750
• Clayton Properties Group Inc., Beech Tree Cove, Residential, $225,000
• Clayton Properties Group Inc., Beech Tree Cove, Residential, $225,000
• Clayton Properties Group Inc., Beech Tree Cove, Residential, $225,000
• Barry Schwaiger, Broady Lane, Residential, $200,000
• Otto Slater, Warwick Circle, Residential, $260,000
• Sharon Thurner, West Broadway Avenue, Commercial, $780,000
• Diana and Mark Kruse, Brookshire Boulevard, Residential, $160,000
• Conrad and Kerri Cline, Belle Meade Drive, Residential, $6,100
• City of Maryville, West Broadway Avenue, Commercial, $250,000
• Clara Aghamalian and Robert Arakelians, East Lamar Alexander Parkway, Commercial, $834,000
• Susan Headrick, Old Niles Ferry Road, Residential, $140,000
Total — $7,414,820.00
