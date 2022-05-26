Alcoa
• Jason Rosa, West Hunt Road, Residential, $9,288
• Alfredo Deysi, Mills Street, Residential, $4,500
• Buddy Lambert, North Wright Road, Residential, $700
• Daryl Orr, Boyle Street, Residential, $2,500
• Jeff Wallace, East Edison Street, Residential, $125,000
• Jeff Wallace, East Edison Street, Other, $45
• Brian Barnes, Gilbert Street, Residential, $4,500
• Mark Ollis, Milford Road, Residential, $23,000
• Bryan Testerman, Edenbridge Drive, Residential, $260,000
• Bryan Testerman, Edenbridge Drive, Other, $45
• Other, $3,240
Total — $432,818
Blount County
• Larry Burton, North Union Grove Road, Friendsville, House, $145,000
• Michael and Leslie Mardis, Nine Mile Road, Maryville, House, $550,000
• John Bateman, Christie Hill Road, Maryville, Utility, $34,729
• Steven Mancini, Carr Road, Seymour, Mobile home, $59,900
• Katherine and Michael Wolfe, Laurel Ridge Road, Maryville, Residential addition, $440,000
• Carlos Bayola, Helton Road, Maryville, Utility, $15,000
• Thomas Langlais, Farmington Way, Maryville, Residential alteration, $30,000
• Jim Bivens, Six Mile Road, Maryville, House, $210,000
• Randi Morris, Laramie Lane, Seymour, House, $480,000
• William Wolfenburger, McArthur Road, Maryville, Utility, $10,000
• Carol Morton, Davis Ford Road, Maryville, Residential repair, $9,565
• Jeremiah and Ruby Grant, Davis Ford Road, Maryville, House, No value listed
• Chad Hicks, Sagegrass Drive, Louisville, Residential alteration, $74,000
• Kelli Cruess, Sagegrass Drive, Louisville, Residential alteration, $80,000
• Dakota Ray, Marble Hill Road, Friendsville, House, $505,000
• Michael and Connie Askew, Wadsworth Drive, Maryville, Residential addition, $150,000
• Bernard Waggoner, Frog Pond Road, Friendsville, House, $300,000
• Dean Etheridge, East Lamar Alexander Parkway, Walland, House, $200,000
• Donnie Hubbard, Grey Ridge Road, Maryville, Mobile home, No value listed
• Ray Morris, Chetola Trail, Townsend, House, $433,584
• Nicole West, Old Niles Ferry Drive, Maryville, Mobile home, $112,650
• Paul Rix, Crye Road, Maryville, Residential repair, No value listed
• Ted Ripley, High Tower Road, Maryville, Utility, $37,000
• Vicki Patranc, Cold Springs Road, Walland, House, $202,400
• Smithbilt Homes, Dominion Drive, Maryville, House, $120,000
• Landmark Seymour LLC, Ic King Road, Seymour, Commercial alteration, $2,950
• Smithbilt Homes, Dominion Drive, Maryville, House, $120,000
• Smithbilt Homes, Dominion Drive, Maryville, House, $120,000
• David and Pamela Huffman, Maple Lane, Greenback, Utility, $85,000
• Brandon Orr Properties, Norcross Road, Maryville, House, $190,000
• Brandon Orr Properties, Autumn View, Maryville, House, $210,000
• G. F. Tipton, Appaloosa Drive, Maryville, Mobile home, $74,400
• Zambezi Realty LLC, Amy Drive, Maryville, Residential alteration, $60,000
• Blackberry Mountain Club, Lowland Road, Walland, Commercial utility, $130,000
• Randall and Pamela Shofner, Murphy Myers Road, Maryville, Utility, No value listed
• John and Kimberli Dawson, South Hampton Way, Maryville, Pool, $40,000
• Ronnie and Patricia Rohrer, Whistling Swan, Townsend, Utility, $4,000
• David Sostak, Hunters Run Road, Walland, House, $630,000
• Holly Dancho, Caleb Trail, Greenback, Residential addition, No value listed
• Ron Muzngo, Oakwood Drive, Walland, House, $500,000
• Amy and Scott Sides, Kessler Way, Maryville, Utility, $6,300
• Brad and Carrie Wicks, Wilkinson Pike, Maryville, House, $625,000
• Kristy Adams, Old Cold Springs School Road, Walland, Mobile home, $99,000
• Jason Hollingsworth, Chris Haven Drive North, Seymour, Utility, $6,000
• Gwendolyn Fields, Blockhouse Road, Maryville, Mobile home, $49,230
• Mark Riden, Old Clover Hill Road, Maryville, Residential addition, $20,000
• Ronald and Rosalie Eberhardt, Long Rifle Road, Walland, House, $650,000
• John Guarino, Avens Lane, Tallassee, House, $220,000
• Mark Scales, Lookout Trail, Townsend, House, $200,000
• Donald Croker, Meadow Road, Greenback, House, $275,000
• Home Traders, Farm of the Smokies, Seymour, House, $350,000
• Charles Veenstra, Heritage Crossing Drive, Maryville, Demolition, No value listed
• Home Traders, Farm of the Smokies, Seymour, House, $350,000
• Home Traders, Farm of the Smokies, Seymour, House, $350,000
• Jeremiah McManus, Near Shore Drive, Louisville, House, $362,357
• Amberwood Construction, Rodeo Ridge Road, Seymour, House, $630,000
• Cameron Jameson, Vinegar Valley Road, Friendsville, House, $220,000
• Robert Baker, Nails Creek Road, Seymour, Mobile home, $140,000
• Tony McMormick, Madelyn Way, Walland, Mobile home, $33,755
• Boone Homes, Mountain Vista Lane, Maryville, House, $250,000
• Boone Homes, Mountain Vista Lane, Maryville, House, $260,000
• John Zimmerman, Big Gully Road, Maryville, Residential addition, No value listed
• Dale Samson, Greencrest Road, Maryville, Utility, $15,500
• Smithbilt Homes, Dominion Drive, Maryville, House, $120,000
• Smithbilt Homes, Dominion Drive, Maryville, House, $120,000
• Smithbilt Homes, Dominion Drive, Maryville, House, $120,000
• Jerry Lichtenwalkter, Flats Road, Tallassee, House, $300,000
• Dana Leonard, Old Tuckaleechee, Townsend, House, No value listed
• Cameron Kerr, John Sparks Drive, Friendsville, House, $375,000
• Paul Violett, Sevierville Road, Maryville, Mobile home, $75,416
• Steve Pfefer, Nails Creek Road, Seymour, House, $250,000
• Eric Orta, Bridgewater Crossing, Maryville, Residential repair, $8,250
• Curtis Myers, Ramsey Road, Maryville, Commercial, $105,000
• Amy R. Lovin, Knob Road, Maryville, Utility, No value listed
• Benjamin Russell, Scenic Farm Drive, Maryville, House, $375,000
• Rick O'Conner, Mint Meadows Drive, Maryville, House, No value listed
• Timothy Labossiere, Fowler Drive, Maryville, Utility, $3,755
• Wayne Tipton, Lou Goddard Lane, Greenback, House, $150,000
• Daniel Rossie, Rambling Road, Maryville, Residential repair, $12,998
• Anthony Carruba, Ardennes Drive, Maryville, Residential repair, $17,284
• Meadowview MHP, Zelmer Lane, Maryville, Mobile home, No value listed
• Meadowview MHP, Zelmer Lane, Maryville, Mobile home, No value listed
• Meadowview MHP, Zelmer Lane, Maryville, Mobile home, No value listed
• Kenneth Dean, Brandi Lane, Maryville, Utility, $3,200
• Erik Clendenen, Morganton Road, Maryville, House, $381,600
• Four Leaf Properties, Belton Road, Walland, Pool, $94,000
• Scott Abbes, Craig Cove Road, Townsend, House, $548,000
• Michael Violet, Chetola Trail, Townsend, House, $765,000
Total — $15,751,823
Maryville
• J & K Partners LLC, South Court Street, Commercial, $75,000
• Chetta G. Ethridge, North Houston Street, Commercial, $800
• Brian Sweet, Columbus Street, Residential, $135,000
• James B. and Rebecca M. Carico, Helmsley Court, Residential, $42,450
• Brian O. and Tracy M. Clabough, Westcliff Drive, Residential, $35,000
• Pattie Lehman, Tapoco Avenue, Residential, $4,000
• Joel Kerr, Brown School Road, Residential, $245,000
• Elizabeth Borden and Ricky McDaniel, Montvale Road, Residential, $75,000
• Homer Holdings LLC, South Fifth Street, Residential, $40,000
• Kerri Kor, Santeelah Street, Residential, $13,759
• Andrew N. and Melissa R. Webb, Calderwood Avenue, Residential, $50,000
• Woodrowe Properties, East Lamar Alexander Parkway, Commercial, $13,459
• Sean C. Anderson and Kathleen A. Casey, Sherwood Drive, Residential, $25,000
• Daniel Granillo, Canton Lane, Residential, $2,500
• Wade A. and Cynthia Denise Esau, Montgomery Lane, Residential, $23,000
• Timothy Chad and Betsy Nicole Funderburk, Brookwood Lane, Residential, $3,000
• Danny Patrick and Deborah Faye Irving, Cranfield Drive, Residential, $16,105
• Jacob Redmond, Grandview Drive, Residential, $200,000
• Terry D. and Brooke Wilson, Windridge Drive, Residential, $38,000
• Maryville College, East Lamar Alexander Parkway, Commercial, $156,000
• James and Clare Ganzevoort, Forest Avenue, Residential, $3,000
• Robert Large, Wilkinson Pike, Residential, $200,000
• Sherry L. Miller Trustee, Oxford Drive, Residential, $150,000
• Todd Behrens, Montvale Road, Residential, $80,000
• Joshua R. and Sarah M. Lawhon, Montvale Station Road, Residential, $3,640
• City of Maryville, Clydesdale Street, Commercial, $10,000
• Caldwell Wilhoit & Long LLC, East Lamar Alexander Parkway, Commercial, $60,000
• Smith & Wesson Brands Inc., Proffitt Springs Road, Commercial, $45,000,000
• Blount County, Celtic Road, Commercial, $15,000
• Julie Ann Moore Hansen, Lonas Drive, Residential, $100,000
• Malinda N. Harris and Delmer K. Harris II, Montvale Road, Residential, $116,000
• Kimberly Phillips, Brookshire Boulevard, Residential, $420,120
• Foms Real Estate LLC, Parliament Drive, Commercial, $100,000
• Jeffrey A. and Kelsey G. Ramos, Belle Meade Drive, Residential, $50,000
• Downey Oil Company, Robert C. Jackson Drive, Commercial, $175,000
• Roger Best, Rule Street, Residential, $180,000
• City of Maryville, Montvale Station Road, Commercial, $300,000
• R. C. Properties LLC, East Broadway Avenue, Commercial, $2,000
• Forest Hill Investments, West Broadway Avenue, Commercial, $445,000
Total — $48,602,833
