August 2020
Alcoa
• Joseph Construction, Wrights Ferry Road, Commercial, $350,000
• Harry McClurg, Link Drive, Residential, $12,000
• Cell Phone Outlet, North Calderwood Street, Sign, $130
• Pistol Creek Properties, East Lincoln Road, Residential, $85,000
• Pistol Creek Properties, East Lincoln Road, Other, $45
• Pistol Creek Properties, East Lincoln Road, Residential, $85,000
• Pistol Creek Properties, East Lincoln Road, Other, $45
• Christian Brown, Aspen Glen Drive, Residential, $150,000
• Christian Brown, Aspen Glen Drive, Other, $45
• Christian Brown, Aspen Glen Drive, Residential, $160,000
• Christian Brown, Aspen Glen Drive, Other, $45
• Christian Brown, Aspen Glen Drive, Residential, $160,000
• Christian Brown, Aspen Glen Drive, Other, $45
• Christian Brown, Aspen Glen Drive, Residential, $135,000
• Christian Brown, Aspen Glen Drive, Other, $45
• Michelle Turner, Birch Street, Residential, $600
• Larry Chambers, Birch Street, Residential, $3,984
• Collin Colby, Dalton Street, Residential, $12,500
• Old Alcoa Credit Union, Mill Street, Commercial Demo., $30,300
• Blount Habitat, Spurlock Drive, Residential, $98,500
• Blount Habitat, Spurlock Drive, Other, $45
• Blount Habitat, Spurlock Drive, Residential, $93,000
• Blount Habitat, Spurlock Drive, Other, $45
• Patrick Hoque, Maury Street, Residential, $7,500
• Donald Gilmore, Mimosa Heights, Residential, $12,000
• Meadowood Apartments, North Wright Road, Commercial, $4,816,872
• Meadowood Apartments, North Wright Road, Commercial, $20,000
• Jane Cooper, West Newcomen Street, Residential, $2,600
• Jerry Shakelfield, Ramsey Street, Residential, $7,000
Total — $6,245,921.00
Blount County
• Judy Hobbs, Mint Road, Maryville, House, $230,000
• Keith Stanley, Appalachia Drive, Maryville, Utility, $6,000
• Robert and Sarah Whitehead, Payne Hollow Road, Friendsville, House, $167
• Connie Skansie, Laurel Valley Road, Townsend, Manufactured home, $15,000
• Robert Hutcheson, Settlers Lane, Friendsville, House, $500,000
• Roger Boring, William Henry Way, Maryville, House, $190,000
• Chester Franklin, Chester Lane, Maryville, House, $150,000
• Mike Nelson, Majestic Mountain Boulevard, Walland, House, $400,000
• Bob Ergenbright, Rambling Road, Maryville, Residential addition, $13,500
• Darwin Kerr, Peacock Road, Townsend, HVAC, $12,500
• Brenda Gray, Ridgeview Road, Maryville, Residential repair, $4,981
• 411 Self Storage, William Blount Drive, Maryville, Commercial, $305,000
• Brandon Orr Properties, Chester Lane, Maryville, House, $147,000
• Brandon Orr Properties, Chester Lane, Maryville, House, $147,000
• Sanford Goddard, West Vinegar Valley Road, Louisville, House, $171,000
• Dwight Price, Chester Lane, Maryville, House, $185,000
• Dwight Price, Chester Lane, Maryville, House, $195,000
• Jennifer Bayola, Helton Road, Maryville, House, $400,000
• Scott Gilley, Ridge View Road, Residential addition, $250
• Brandi Saucier, Mountain Breeze Drive, Townsend, House, No value listed
• Michael Davis, Hawk View Drive, Townsend, House, $449,011
• William Wolfenbarger, East Broadway Avenue, Maryville, Demo, $11,000
• Joy and Vincent Centuar, Howard Street, Maryville, Residential repair, $40,000
• Scotty Bailes, Blockhouse Road, Maryville, House, $169,000
• Richard Knight, Flamingo Circle, Townsend, Residential alteration, $4,000
• CMH Homes, Cloyds Church Road, Greenback, Manufactured home, $80,000
• Ronnie Sparks, Four Mile Road, Maryville, Manufactured home, $4,200
• Jim Flynn, Martin Mill Pike Road, Rockford, House, $245,000
• Francisco Currentero, Rockford Street, Rockford, Utility, No value listed
• Nick Hodge, Sams Road, Rockford, Manufactured home, $2,000
• Chuck Brown, Webb Road, Comm., $100,000
• Bruce Thompson, Pryor Road, Maryville, Pool, $35,000
• Debra Waddle, Mize Circle, Seymour, Utility, $5,450
• Alan Zaslow, Mount Tabor Road, Maryville, House, $75,000
• David Rhea, Deer Run Road, Maryville, Utility, No value listed
• Steve and Misty Crisp, South Long Hollow Road, House, $298,000
• Don Bailey, Kiser Station Road, Friendsville, House moving, No value listed
• Donald Horenzy, Chapman Highway, Seymour, Residential repair, $21,000
• Edward Osburn, Zachs Lane, Maryville, Utility, $500
• Gil Heinsohn, Quietlands Drive, Maryville, Utility, $24,000
• Smithbilt Homes, Indigo Drive, Maryville, House, $155,000
• Smithbilt Homes, Song Sparrow Drive, Maryville, House, $120,000
• Smithbilt Homes, Song Sparrow Drive, Maryville, House, $200,000
• Smithbilt Homes, Song Sparrow Drive, Maryville, House, $223,000
• Huey Moore, Flamingo Circle, Townsend, Residential alteration, $8,200
• Robert Taylor, Spears Road, Friendsville, Manufactured home, $92,078
• Larry Winters, Boling Road, Seymour, Utility, $60,000
• Larry Winters, Boling Road, Seymour, Utility, $117,000
• Susan Maxwell, Blair Loop Road, Walland, Utility, $75,000
• Natalie Hawkins, Marble Hill Road, Friendsville, House, $180,000
• Natalie Hawkins, Marble Hill Road, Friendsville, House, $180,000
• Bob Millsaps, Clendenen Road, Maryville, Utility, $50,000
• Raymond Henson, Grey Ridge Road, Maryville, Residential addition, $50,000
• Tom Rehrig, Hitch Road, Maryville, Utility, $62,000
• Kent Roberts, Tuckaleechee Trail, Maryville, Utility, $12,000
• Al Flores, Nails Creek Road, Maryville, Utility, $30,000
• Courtney and Derek Hopson, Keeble Road, Maryville, Pool, $21,700
• James Muckelroy, Best Road, Hillview Drive, Maryville, Residential addition, $35,000
• Max and Gaynelle Manning, Hitchhike Trail, Maryville, House, $330,000
• Doris Finley-Marshall, Pinebark Drive, Maryville, Residential addition, No value listed
• KLV LLC, Bert Garner Lane, Maryville, House, $250,000
• Tom Millsaps, Ben's View Court, Maryville, House, $270,000
• Robert Adams, Carpenters Grade Road, Maryville, Utility, $7,500
• Brett and Suzette McCauley, Kinzel Springs Way, Townsend, House, $500,000
• Debbie Best, Best Road, Maryville, Residential addition, $40,000
• Melanie Pritchard, Marble Hill Road, Friendsville, House, $150,000
• Melanie Pritchard, Marble Hill Road, Friendsville, House, $207,000
• Tuckaleechee Chapel Church, Tuckaleechee Pike, Maryville, Comm. addition, No value listed
• DR Horton, Sagegrass Drive, Maryville, House, $283,000
• DR Horton, Sagegrass Drive, Maryville, House, $252,000
• DR Horton, Sagegrass Drive, Maryville, House, $201,000
• DR Horton, Sagegrass Drive, Maryville, House, $237,000
• David Carswell, Thunderhead Mountain Drive, Walland, Pool, $61,000
• Robert and Tammy Hearon, Murphy Road, Maryville, House, $170,000
• Virginia Moore, Caton Street, Seymour, Residential alteration, No value listed
• Steve Sommer, Parks Ferry Road, Friendsville, Utility, $15,000
• Brad Shore, Coulter View Lane, Maryville, House, No value listed
• Zach Hammond, Brittingham Drive, Maryville, House, $415,000
• Dan Mitchell, Eagle Vista Road, Louisville, House, 575,000
• Ryan Bambalough, Drinnen Road, Friendsville, House, $220,000
• Gregory Cauble, Reagan Springs Road, Townsend, House, No value listed
• Steven Peoples, Butterfly Gap Loop, Maryville, Residential addition, $55,187
• Kim Sizemore, South Longhollow Road, Maryville, Residential addition, $55,125
Total — $32,877,349.00
Maryville
• Jared and Betsy Smith, Willard Street, Residential, $150,000
• John Kerr, Bogle Street, Residential, $90,000
• John Kerr, Bogle Street, Residential, $90,000
• Jeff D. Lawson Builders, Sevierville Road, Residential, $4,000
• Matthew and Megan Morrow, Linda Lane, Residential, $4,000
• Nick Hodge, Madison Avenue, Residential, $125,000
• Sean and Wendy McGuire, Manchester Drive, Residential, $30,500
• Johnnie and Allen Groves, Everett Avenue, Residential, $3,000
• Joel Kerr, Roxy Lane, Residential, No value listed
• Danielle Gennett, Stetson Drive, Residential, $12,100
• Julie Young, South Belmont Drive, Residential, $5,000
• Lawrence and Kimberly Porter, Belle Street, Residential, $52,000
• Leah and Jason Hines, Green Hill Road, Residential, $6,000
• Axiom Properties LLC, Brantley Park Boulevard, Residential, $225,000
• Becky and Charles Haun, East Alpine Drive, Residential, $4,020
• Joel Kerr, Roxy Lane, Residential, $180,000
• Scotty G. Builders, North Cedar Street, Residential, $100,000
• Laura Lyke, Robert C. Jackson Drive, Commercial, $70,000
• Robert Ingle, East Lamar Alexander Parkway, Commercial, $9,000
• Johnathan and Cassie Smith, Laurie Street, Residential, $38,000
• Ball Homes LLC, Copperwood Lane, Residential, $160,000
• Hailey and Jonathan Simerly, South Belmont Drive, Residential, $8,500
• Kristi Hayes, Windridge Drive, Residential, $5,700
• Carl Latham, Irwin Avenue, Residential, $1,000
• Robert Graves, Barrington Boulevard, Residential, $15,000
• Leonel Garcia-Aranda, Irwin Avenue, Residential, $20,000
• Timothy C. Badgett, Willow Drive, Residential, $159,000
• Adam and Chelsey Henry, Broady Lane, Residential, $415,000
• Jean Meadows, West Broadway Avenue, Commercial, $2,000
• Deana and Edward Harner, Richwood Drive, Residential, $12,613
• Kimberly and Lawrence Porter, Belle Street, Residential, $51,000
• Debbie Tipton, Burchfield Street, Residential, $160,000
• Saddlebrook Properties LLC, Broady Meadow Circle, Residential, $214,200
• David Shanks, West Broadway Avenue, Commercial, $24,200
• Sam Price, Stetson Drive, Residential, $3,000
• Todd Flis, Chesterfield Drive, Residential, $5,000
• Ben and Erin Metz, Champions Drive, Residential, $13,400
• Courtney Blair and Gregory Hernandez, North Maple Street, Residential, $5,500
• DR Horton, Moonrise Lane, Residential, $144,104
• DR Horton, Moonrise Lane, Residential, $115,125
• DR Horton, Moonrise Lane, Residential, $133,430
• DR Horton, Moonrise Lane, Residential, $118,081
• Saddlebrook Properties LLC, Broady Meadow Circle, Residential, $249,900
• Joel Kerr, Roxy Lane, Residential, $180,000
• NipponDENSO Tennessee, Robert C. Jackson Drive, Commercial, $781,988
• NipponDENSO Tennessee, Robert C. Jackson Drive, Commercial, $2,353,219
• Jackson Gaskin, Legacy Lane, Residential, $280,000
• Wal-Mart Real Estate, U.S. Highway 411 South, Commercial, $1,644,000
• Blount County Government, Court Street, Commercial, $770,000
Total — $9,242,380.00
