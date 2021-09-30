Alcoa
• Devon Rodriguez, Hollister Drive, Residential, $251,112
• Devon Rodriguez, Hollister Drive, Other, $45
• Alice Montgomery, Hollister Drive, Residential, $6,000
• Kathy Starr, Linden Drive, Residential, $2,800
• John Barnes, Ansley Drive, Residential, $4,894
• T-Dot-Demo, Airport Plaza, Commercial, $5,000
• T-Dot-Demo, Cusick Road, Commercial, $19,000
• Eric and Amy Claridy, Island Home, Residential, $119,201
• John Propspero,Marilyn Lane, Commercial, $10,000
• Accenture, Hawks Landing, Sign, $19,882
• Clearwater Construction, Jasmine Lane, Residential, $275,000
• Clearwater Construction, Jasmine Lane, Other, $45
• Second Harvest, Harvest Lane, Sign, $4,592
• Twisted Sister Quilt Shop, arilyn Lane, Commercial, $15,000
• TDOT-Demo, Northpark, Commercial, $19,000
Total — $753,545.73
Blount County
• Elizabeth Watson, Nathan Hills Drive, Residential repair, no cost listed
• Kelly Hembree, Webb Road, Utility, $4,000
• Billie Jones, Hitchhike Trail, House, $240,000
• Mike Garland, Marble Hill Road, Utility, $25,000
• Smithbilt Homes, Dominion Drive, House, $168,000
• Smithbilt Homes, Blackbird Drive, House, $223,000
• Smithbilt Homes, Blackbird Drive, House, $246,000
• Brandon Dirmeyer, Trinity Way, House, $481,000
• Landmark Seymour, I.C. King Road, Commercial alteration, $750,000
• State of Tennessee, Pine Lakes Lane, Demo, no cost listed
• Matthew Young, Nails Creek, Residential addition, $22,500
• Addison Davis, Dalene Way, House, $480,000
• Michael Durel, Allegheny Loop Road, House, $100,000
• Nico Constable, Klair Court, Mobile home, $30,863
• Margie Carico, Wildwood Road, Utility, $40,000
• Mark Johnson, Whites Mill Road, House, $1,580,000
• Ralph Fairfield, Peppermint Hills, Pool, $41,000
• Brook Hemphill, Sam Houston School Road, House, $375,000
• Greg Hitch, Self Hollow, Plumbing, no cost listed
• Smithbilt Homes, Black Bird, House, $223,000
• David Phillips, Peterson Lane, House, $150,000
• Vicky Hellman, Orr Circle, Mobile home, no cost listed
• Laura Hall, Endsley Lane, House, $139,000
• Paul Green, Fence Rail Gap Road, House, no cost listed
• Moses Investment Group, Old Niles Ferry Road, House, $180,000
• Patrick Birmingham, Coulter View Lane, Utility, $57,600
• Lindsey Tunno, Pleasant Hill Road, Mobile home, $199,984
• Jordan Caughron, Three Bars Lane, House, $220,000
• Mike Nelson, Majestic Mountain Boulevard, Utility, $5,000
• Tony Childress, Baker Lane, House, $210,000
• Susan Moler, South Peterson Road, Mobile Home, $65,542.83
• Stonecreek MHC, Michelle Place, Mobile Home, No amount listed
• Todd and Wendy Quigg, Dry Valley Road, House, $290,000
• Michelle Mccaulley, Old Chilhowee Road, Utility, No amount listed
• Dwayne Blake, Lora Drive, Utility, $16,692
• Bryson Perkins, Tuckaleechee Pike, Residential Addition/Alteration, $200,000
• Chad Morgan, Frontier Circle, Residential Addition, $100,000
• Curtis Myers, Frontier Circle, Commercial, $300,000
• Curtis Myers, US Highway 411, Commercial, $70,000
• Michael Hopper, Luther Jackson Drive, Utility, $4,700
• George William Dunlap, South Long Hollow Road, Utility, $5,500
• Buddy and Jet Blackman, Chesty Puller Circle, Pool, $17,000
• Chad Roher, Gracefield Road, Pool, $55,000
• James Everage, Quarry Hollow Road, Utility, $12,000
• Bill Burge, North Panoscenic Drive, Mechanical, $12,028
• Justin Kelso, Stable Crossing, House, $170,000
• Kerrie Byrd, Morganton Road, House, $320,000
• KLV LLC, Peterson Lane, Hosue, $280,000
• Richard and Debbie Best, Best Road, Pool, $50,000
• Debbie Ferguson, Mountain Vista Lane, House, $319,000
• Janet Holden, Marvin Boring Lane, Pool, $4,824
• Peggy Adams, Parkview Drive, Mobile Home, $30,000
• Smithbilt Homes, Farmhouse Drive, House, $213,000
• Al Redwine, West Millers Cove Road, House, $580,000
• Josh Stephens, Stephens Road, House-move, $40,000
• Gary Payne, Pleasant Hill Road, House, $800,000
• Barry and Anne Totten, Glover Road, House, $250,000
• Barry and Anne Totten, Glover Road, House, $600,000
• Peter Beck, Hawken Road, House, $500,000
• Nick Yates, Howard School Road, House, $285,000
• Jonathan Wright, Klair Court, Mobile Home, $32,368
• Mark Bacon, Chosin Trail, House, $500,000
• Timothy Labossiere, Fowler Drive, Residential repair, $2,975
• Heather Mulkey, Blount Avenue, Residential addition, $20,000
• David Tinsley, Happy Valley Road, House, $750,000
• Heather Mulkey, Blount Avenue, Residential addition, $20,00
• Markie Shallenberger, Cloyds Creek Road, Utility, $7,600
• Larry Winters, Boling Road, Utility, $38,000
Total — $13,152,176.83
Maryville
• Larry Edwards and Rose Edwards, Hummingbird Lane, Residential, $2,750
• Javier Migoya, Alicia Migoya and Javier Perez, Old Niles Ferry Road, Residential, $1,500
• Tony Button, Haverford Lane, Residential, $19,000
• Pankratz Construction, Sand Hills Drive, Residential, $300,000
• Lloyd Owens, Broyles Avenue, Residential $129,900
• Kenneth Lewis Jr. and Myrna Lewis,, East Lincoln Road, Commercial, $14,900
• Thomas Mccall Jr., East Harper Avenue, Commercial, $22,300
• Garret Hendrix and Diane Hendrix, South Court Street, Residential, $14,000
• David Facemire and Laurie Facemire, Bogle Street, Residential,, $10,250
• David Shanks, Sevierville Road, Commercial, $15,000
• Craig and Leigh Cowden, Lonas Drive, Residential, $5,000
• Clayton Properties Group Inc., Paul Lankford Drive, Residential, $225,000
• Laura Lyke, Robert C. Jackson Drive, Commercial, $4,805
• City of Maryville, Clydesdale Street, Commercial, $22,800
• Rhonda Sullivan, Jett Road, Residential, $94,000
• Melissa Larue, Tamjo Drive, Residential, $60,000
• Justin Kidd and Breann Kidd, Green Hill Road, Residential, $120,000
• Powell Meek and Patsy Meek, East Broadway Avenue, Commercial, $15,000
• Ruth Kusiowski and Daniel Kusiowski, Wilkinson Pike, Residential, $201,000
• Ruth Kusiowski and Daniel Kusiowski, Wilkinson Pike, Residential, $206,000
• Ruth Kusiowski and Daniel Kusiowski, Wilkinson Pike, Residential, $155,000
• Ruth Kusiowski and Daniel Kusiowski, Wilkinson Pike, Residential, $206,000
• Brad Shore, Broad Run Drive, Residential, $230,000
• Erling Bakken and Christina Bakken, Chas Way Boulevard, Residential, $1,000
• Stephen Small and Julie Small, Cross Creek Drive, Residential, $15,540
• Matthew Conrad, Highland Avenue, Residential, $5,000
• Clayton Properties Group Inc., Paul Lankford Drive, Residential, $225,000
• Clayton Properties Group Inc., Paul Lankford Drive, Residential, $225,000
• Paul Perry, Tapoco Avenue, Residential, $23,500
• Blount County, East Lamar Alexander Parkway, Commercial, $15,000
• Industrial Development Board of Blount County et al % Nippondenso Tenn, Robert C. Jackson Drive, Commercial, $5,504,108
• High Praises Church Inc., Third Street, Commercial, $35,000
• Ikon Homes LLC, Stone Drive, Residential, $300,000
Total — $8,423,353
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.