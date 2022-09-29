Alcoa
• Jeff McCord, Hollister Drive, Residential, $1,000
• Jack Stambaugh, North Park Boulevard, Commercial, $38,200
• Jack Stambaugh, Northbend Circle, Commercial, $53,250
• City Farms Wine & Spirits, North Calderwood Street, Sign, $30,000
• James Sanders, West Edison Street, Residential, $2,000
• Jerald Buchanon, East Stephenson Street, Residential, $7,073
• Tracey Farr, Nobel Street, Residential, $2,661
• Bonnie and Matthew Curtis, Birch Street, Residential, $19,500
• Richard Cooper, West Newcomen Street, Residential, $3,200
• Jose Velasauez, West Howe Street, Residential, $500
• Canuto Deleon, Ford Street, Residential, $60,000
• Kathy Williamson, West Hunt Road, Residential, $100,000
• The Daily Times, Gill Street, Sign, $2,655
• Sam Humphries, Spruce Street, Residential, $20,000
• Other, $3,100
Total—$343,139
Blount County
• Smithbilt Homes, Farmhouse Drive, Maryville, House, $120,000
• Smithbilt Homes, Indigo Drive, Maryville, House, $120,000
• Smithbilt Homes, Indigo Drive, Maryville, House, $120,000
• Smithbilt Homes, Dominion Drive, Maryville, House, $120,000
• Ross Croley, Sharpshin Road, Walland, House, $8,334,430
• JMB Investments, U.S. Highway 411, Sign, $9,000
• Children's Bible Ministry, Cavern Road, Townsend, Commercial, $150,000
• Peter Wedekind, Lee Lambert Road, Maryville, Deck, $21,000
• John Martin, Candlewood Court, Maryville, Mechanical, $10,000
• Walter Farley, Horace Taylor Road, Maryville, Pool, $11,150
• Sharon Showers, Vernie Lee Lane, Friendsville, Pool, $75,866.80
• Zachary Ludden, Dixie Way, Maryville, House, $200,000
• DeLois Grooms, Clover Hill, Maryville, Residential repair, $150,000
• Rick Ross, Butterfly Gap Road, Tallassee, House, $628,000
• Glen McCampbell, Mountain Breeze Drive, Townsend, Utility, $25,000
• Susan Headrick, Applegate Way, Maryville, House, No value listed
• Randall Merritt, Webster Court, Maryville, House, $100,000
• Eddie Stewart, Concord Road, Rockford, Mobile Home, $5,000
• Terrance Taylor, Big Springs Road, Friendsville, House, $306,000
• Valerie Campbell, Brahman Lane, Seymour, Pool, $143,338.66
• David Bennett, Eagleton Road, Maryville, Mobile home, $99,860
• David Prince, Rocky Branch Road, Walland, Mechanical, $8,368
• Michael Ghere, Old Cades Cove, Walland, Mechanical, $5,545
• Patrick and Katie Moore, Law Chapel Road, Maryville, House, $80,000
• Christopher Gomez, Otha Lane, Walland, House, $300,000
• Honorio Molina, Highland Road, Maryville, House, $45,000
• Reggie Price, Old Niles Ferry Road, Maryville, Utility, $5,000
• Home Traders Group, Candlewood Court, Maryville, House, $350,000
• Ann Potter, Six Mile Road, Maryville, Mobile home, $135,000
• Steve Fuller, Hughes Loop, Maryville, House, $200,000
• Tyler and Kristie Ledbetter, Doc Norton Road, Walland, House, $500,000
• Moses Investment Group, Butterfly Way, Maryville, House, $240,000
• Zachary Hart, Clendenen Road, Maryville, Demo, No value listed
• Stephanie Brauer, Gateway Road, Maryville, Pool, $60,000
• Phillip Paulter, Alex Way, Maryville, Mechanical, No value listed
• David McGowan, Baumgardner Road, Maryville, House, $600,000
• Barbara Johnson, Norton Crossing, Maryville, Residential addition, $165,000
• Peter McKevitz, Chandler Station Road, Louisville, House, $62,000
• Kevin Shackelton, Peacock Ridge, Townsend, Utility, $4,200
• Robert Morris, Remington Park Drive, Maryville, Utility, $156,000
• Michael Caudle, Larkspur Lane, Maryville, Utility, $88,500
• Ryan Irwin, Meadow Road, Greenback, House, $80,000
• Betty Spence, John Anthony Lane, Maryville, Residential repair, $29,989
• Allen Edwards, Evergreen Farms Lane, Greenback, Pool, $55,000
• Nicole West, Old Niles Ferry, Maryville, Acc. structure, $8,813.57
• Tracy Strickland, Farmhouse Drive, Maryville, Pool, $50,000
• Randy Lockhart, Howard School Road, Maryville, Acc. structure, $8,000
• Bradley Bartelson, Pathways Drive, Seymour, Deck, $5,000
• Pam Smith, Newcastle Way, Maryville, Acc. structure, $13,000
• Joe Massengale, Whittenburg Drive, Maryville, Residential addition, $113,700
• Jeff Kerber, Marble Hill Road, Friendsville, House, $125,000
• Robert Gray, Old Piney Road, Maryville, House, $200,000
• Richard Wright, Old Niles Ferry Road, Maryville, Utility, $25,000
• Smithbilt Homes, Indigo Drive, Maryville, House, $120,000
• Mark Dew, Rudd Hollow Road, Townsend, House, $430,000
• Mark Lambert, Crumley Road, Greenback, Mobile home, $22,000
• Stacie Wheeler, Peppermint Road, Maryville, Residential addition, $20,000
• Fred Skettinit, Wallace Harris Avenue, Maryville, Utility, $1,000
• Isaac Cupil, Grand Pine Point, Maryville, Pool, $40,000
• Tracy Gatliff, Kenmark Drive, Maryville, Utility, $6,001
• Clintion Bauroth, Tuckaleechee Pike, Maryville, Residential alter, $10,000
• Daniel Cota, Stonegate Way, Townsend, House, $500,000
• Jill Sears, Kinglet Street, Townsend, Residential addition, $12,000
• C&J Investment Group, Carpenters Grade Road, Maryville, House, $220,000
• C&J Investment Group, Carpenters Grade Road, Maryville, House, $220,000
• C&J Investment Group, Carpenters Grade Road, Maryville, House, $220,000
• Melissa Stephan, Rodeo Ridge Lane, Seymour, Pool, $24,600
• Larry Rigling, Lafollette Drive, Maryville, Acc. structure, $6,000
• Kevin Hoey, Denton Hayes Road, Maryville, House, $300,000
• Kenneth Buske, South Odell Road, Maryville, Mobile home, $59,900
Total—$15,680,762.03
Maryville
• Phillis and Alex Minge, Old Niles Ferry Road, Residential, $50,000
• Jared Anderson, Stone Drive, Residential, $5,000
• Laura Antonucci, Mountain View Avenue, Residential, $90,000
• Gena McNutt, Park Lane Court, Residential, $100,000
• Jay Lehr, Westcliff Drive, Residential, $22,000
• Nimesh M. and Ashabahen B. Patel, Stonehenge Drive, Residential, $45,000
• Thomas M. Callie Shuler, Richwood Drive, Residential, $499,000
• William Adrian Conner Jr. and Robin T. Conner, South Cedar Street, Residential, $12,760
• Vogue Towers, Clydesdale Street, Commercial, $286,000
• Roby Hartley, Cherbourg Drive, Residential, $35,600
• Bryon and Tina Haun, Stonehenge Drive, Residential, $500,000
• Steven M. Dixon Sr. and S. Mark Dixon II, Percheron Street, Commercial, $6,700
• Wallin Myers, Chantilly Lane, Commercial, $36,129
• Sara B. and Luke A. Wood, Worthington Boulevard, Residential, $10,881
• Virginia Villa Ramires Vita and Jose I. De Anda, East Broadway Avenue, Commercial, $4,500
• Brandon and Jenna Waters, Indiana Avenue, Residential, $30,000
• West Properties II Group, West Broadway Avenue, Commercial, $71,000
• Mark Graham, McNeilly Circle, Residential, $200,000
• Jose Quijas, Sevierville Road, Residential, $70,000
• Patrick Joseph and Helen Roxanne Brazan, Brentwood Drive, Residential, $7,232
• Ben and Erin Metz, Champions Drive, Residential, $500
• Paul Perry, Tapoco Avenue, Residential, $17,500
• Donald Ralph and Connie L. Vowell, Foothills Mall Drive, Commercial, $22,000
• Michael Todd and Susan Mills, Indiana Avenue, Residential, $3,000
• Justin and Michelle Amthor, Monticello Drive, Residential, $800,000
• Sandra Yeomans-Kidd, Brookshire Boulevard, Residential, $382,250
• Mill House Partners LLC, East Church Avenue, Commercial, $3,857,209
• Brahim Elidrissi, McGinley Street, Residential, $120,000
• Justin W. and Alison M. Hiday, Melvin Avenue, Residential, $3,500
• Kandyce Johnson, Tuckaleechee Pike, Residential, $225,000
• William M. Johnson, Tuckaleechee Pike, Residential, $250,000
• Crown Legacy Investments LLC, East Lamar Alexander Parkway, Commercial, $450,000
• Thomas H. and Kristie Jane Roberts, Ridgestone Path, Residential, $7,000
• Stacey Gering, West Broadway Avenue, Commercial, $415,000
Total—$8,634,761
