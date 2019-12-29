November 2019
Alcoa
• Joy Gornto, East Hunt Road, Residential, $13,750
• Beverly Hawkins, Alcoa Road, Residential, $6,500
• Harper Jeep Ram, Alcoa Highway, Sign, $30,000
• Marathon Gas, Louisville Road, Commercial, $18,302
• Chad Dennison, Grant Street, Residential, $10,000
• John Clabough, Beverly Street, Residential, $3,000
• Clayton Bradley Student Union Hall, Alcoa Trail, Commercial, $6,151,230
• Pistol Creek Investments, Harrison Street, Residential, $90,000
• Pistol Creek Investments, Harrison Street, Residential, $45
• Pistol Creek Investments, Harrison Street, Residential, $85,000
• Pistol Creek Investments, Harrison Street, Residential, $45
• Chris Stone, Kirkwell Drive, Residential, $30,000
• First Horizon, South Hall Road, Sign, $10,000
• First Baptist Alcoa, Dalton Street, Commercial, $7,000
• A Family Promise, East Lincoln Road, Sign, $400
• All State, Gill Street, Sign, $1,240
• Stephanie Busby, East Franklin Street, Residential, $750
• Paul Priest, West Newton Street, $100,000
• Paul Priest, West Newton Street, $45
Total — $6,560,494.68
Blount County
• Raymond Everhart, Wilkinson Pike, Maryville, Mobile home, $3,000
• Melanie LaFollette, Dunn Hollow Road, Townsend, House, $375,000
• Jeffrey Pearce, Oxford Hills, Maryville, Utility, $5,000
• Elizabeth Davis, Hunter Crest Road, Maryville, House, $112,000
• Elizabeth Davis, Hunter Crest Road, Maryville, House, $112,000
• Elizabeth Davis, Hunter Crest Road, Maryville, House, $112,000
• D.R. Horton, Sagegrass Drive, Maryville, House, $174,650
• D.R. Horton, Sagegrass Drive, Maryville, House, $156,170
• D.R. Horton, Sagegrass Drive, Maryville, House, $240,240
• D.R. Horton, Sagegrass Drive, Maryville, House, $219,940
• D.R. Horton, Sagegrass Drive, Maryville, House, $123,480
• Dennis Raines, Lavista Drive, Maryville, Residential alteration, $10,240
• George Clarke, Flamingo Circle, Townsend, Utility, $11,250
• Charles Jedicka, Eau Clair Drive, Maryville, House, $470,000
• Broadway Baptist Church, East Broadway Avenue, Maryville, Demo., no value listed
• Michael Medeiros, J. Riley West Drive, Greenback, Utility, $7,000
• J. and J. Clark, McGhee Road, Maryville, Residential repair, $10,045
• Donna Kester, Holton Road, Maryville, Utility, $3,000
• John and Lori Pearce, Fence Rail Gap Road, Walland, House, $723,346.80
• Carlton Jones, Eagleton Road, Maryville, Residential addition, $9,500
• Ralph Bishop, Allegheny Loop Road, Maryville, Utility, $5,000
• Chris McHarge, Marble Lane, Greenback, House, $859,000
• Mark Allen, Glennora Drive, Walland, House, $346,000
• Larry Winters, Boling Road, Seymour, Utility, $10,000
• Philip Kiser, Brookfield Lane, Maryville, Residential addition, $8,000
• Isaac and Melissa Cupil, Grand Pine Point, Maryville, House, $280,000
• Michael Jarvie, Lakefront Drive, Louisville, Residential alterations, $7,000
• Jonathan Gonzale, Old Niles Ferry Road, Maryville, Utility, $2,000
• Smithbilt Homes, Dominion Drive, Maryville, House, $141,960
• Smithbilt Homes, Dominion Drive, Maryville, House, $120,000
• Smithbilt Homes, Indigo Drive, Maryville, House, $141,960
• Thomas Kadrik, Marcaro Lane, Maryville, Mobile home, $110,000
• Michael Johnson, Rosa Marie Way, Maryville, Utility, $96,000
• Kevin Hlava, Red Wing Way, Maryville, House, $490,000
• Cody Best, Horace Taylor Court, Maryville, House, $155,000
• Steve Rauhuff, Huffstetler Road, Maryville, Mobile home, $16,000
• Lloyd Oslonian, Alex Way, Maryville, House, $180,000
• Pankratz Construction, Griffiths Boulevard, Maryville, House, $131,320
• Kenny Sharp, Martin Mill Pike, Maryville, House, $500,000
• Larry Poe, Murphy Myers Road, Maryville, Mobile home, $50,000
• Parker Borofsky, Barbara Estates Drive, Seymour, Residential alteration, $5,000
• Petula Costner, Russell Road, Rockford, Residential repair, $4,790
• Sue Phillips, Shady Lane, Maryville, Residential repair, $4,860
• Bobby Hopkins, Ruth Riggs Way, Maryville, Mobile home, $64,000
• Robert Grizzard, Millstone Ridge Road, Walland, Pool, $50,000
• Fred Smith, Three Sisters Road, Walland, House, $1,750,000
• M. and E. Neman, Three Sisters Road, Walland, House, $915,000
• M. and A. Free, Mutton Hollow Road, Maryville, House, $300,000
• Smithbilt Homes, Dominion Drive, Maryville, House, $120,260
• Smithbilt Homes, Dominion Drive, Maryville, House, $147,000
• Smithbilt Homes, Dominion Drive, Maryville, House, $168,700
• Carlos Allavena, East Broadway Avenue, Maryville, Commercial alteration, $12,000
• Chris White, Pleasant Hill Road, Maryville, House, $300,000
• Goodall Homes, Inverness Drive, Maryville, House, $225,000
• CVMB LLC, Morganton Road, Maryville, Demo, no value listed
• William Mills, Old Niles Ferry Road, Maryville, Utility, $35,000
• D. and M. Revelle, Tuckaleechee Pike, Maryville, Utility, $19,000
• Blackberry Mountain, East Millers Cove Road, Walland, Pool, $50,000
• Jason Pankratz, Big Springs Road, Friendsville, House, $131,500
• Jason Pankratz, Big Springs Road, Friendsville, House, $120,500
• Jason Pankratz, Big Springs Road, Friendsville, House, $122,500
• Chris White, Pleasant Hill Road, Maryville, Utility, $60,000
• Robert Carter, Joe Pye Lane, Walland, Residential addition, $600,000
• Robert Gardner, Pickens Gap Road, Seymour, Mobile home, $38,000
Total — $11,817,213.80
Maryville
• Chad E. and Emily Jean Cunningham, Tapoco Avenue, Residential, $12,000
• Edwin and Teresa Senu, Old Niles Ferry Road, Residential, $3,000
• Carolyn P. Jackson, Maggie Street, Residential, $3,500
• Chad and Rhonda Adams, Tapoco Avenue, Residential, $1,000
• Raymond E. Johnson, McCulley Lane, Residential, $22,600
• Millenium Capital LLC, Legends Way, Commercial, $5,000
• CMH Parks Inc., Spring Creek Street, Residention, $225,000
• CMH Parks Inc., Spring Creek Street, Residention, $225,000
• Thomas Weston, Clydesdale Street, Commercial, $15,000
• Jacyne Woodcox, Leniz Drive, Residential, $7,650
• Saddlebrook Properties LLC, Broady Meadow Circle, Residential, $214,110
• Goodall Homes, Branch Creek Lane, Residential, $225,000
• Nippondenso Tenn. Inc., Robert C. Jackson Drive, Commercial, $584,000
• Brian Eckerson, Stone Drive, Residential, $252,000
• Brian Eckerson, Stone Drive, Residential, $215,000
• Sara Price, Wales Avenue, Residential, $80,000
• M.A. Stone Construction, Holland Springs Drive, Residential, $200,000
• DENSO Manufacturing Tennessee Inc., Mustang Drive, Commercial, $26,900
• Nick DiBartolomeo, Charles Earl Lane, Residential, $40,000
• Brenda J. Harmon, Malvern Circle, Residential, $1,500
• Gregory C. and Sabrina J. Hilsheimer, Laurie Street, Residential, $17,000
• Rebecca P. Martin, Mayfair East, Residential, $15,450
• CMH Parks Inc., Spring Creek Street, Residential, $225,000
• Goodall Homes, Branch Creek Lane, Residential, $225,000
• Chester Franklin, Chestridge Drive, Residential, $275,000
• Chester Franklin, Chestridge Drive, Residential, $275,000
• Elizabeth Davis, Torrey Pines Drive, Residential, $140,000
• AS Properties Inc., East Broadway Avenue, Commercial, $3,500
• Barbara and Delmer Branton, Lamar Street, Commercial, $600
• Goodall Homes, Branch Creek Lane, Residential, $225,000
• Otto Slater, Southdowne Drive, Commercial, $234,000
• DENSO Manufacturing, Henry G. Lane Street, Commercial, $50,000
• Cottage at Cades Cove LLC, Glimmer Drive, Commercial, $20,000
• Cottage at Cades Cove LLC, Glimmer Drive, Commercial, $20,000
• Cottage at Cades Cove LLC, Infinity Drive, Commercial, $750,000
• Cottage at Cades Cove LLC, Glimmer Drive, Commercial, $824,000
• Cottage at Cades Cove LLC, Glimmer Drive, Commercial, $824,000
• Cottage at Cades Cove LLC, Harmony Lane, Commercial, $824,000
• Cottage at Cades Cove LLC, Harmony Lane, Commercial, $824,000
• Cottage at Cades Cove LLC, Harmony Lane, Commercial, $824,000
• Cottage at Cades Cove LLC, Harmony Lane, Commercial, $824,000
• Cottage at Cades Cove LLC, Harmony Lane, Commercial, $824,000
• Cottage at Cades Cove LLC, Infinity Lane, Commercial, $824,000
• Cottage at Cades Cove LLC, Infinity Lane, Commercial, $824,000
• Cottage at Cades Cove LLC, Infinity Lane, Commercial, $824,000
• Cottage at Cades Cove LLC, Infinity Lane, Commercial, $824,000
• Cottage at Cades Cove LLC, Infinity Lane, Commercial, $824,000
• Cottage at Cades Cove LLC, Daylight Drive, Commercial, $824,000
• Cottage at Cades Cove LLC, Whisperwood Lane, Commercial, $824,000
• Cottage at Cades Cove LLC, Whisperwood Lane, Commercial, $824,000
• Cottage at Cades Cove LLC, Daylight Drive, Commercial, $824,000
• Cottage at Cades Cove LLC, Daylight Drive, Commercial, $824,000
• Cottage at Cades Cove LLC, Daylight Drive, Commercial, $824,000
• Cottage at Cades Cove LLC, Daylight Drive, Commercial, $824,000
• Cottage at Cades Cove LLC, Daylight Drive, Commercial, $824,000
• Cottage at Cades Cove LLC, Daylight Drive, Commercial, $824,000
• Cottage at Cades Cove LLC, Daylight Drive, Commercial, $824,000
• Mari and Dharm Khalsa, U.S. Highway 411 South, Commercial, $284,000
• Relyant Global, High Street, Commercial, $700,000
• E and M Development LLC, West Broadway Avenue, Commercial, $75,000
• E and M Development LLC, West Broadway Avenue, Commercial, $75,000
Total — $24,095,810.00
