Alcoa
• Blount County Habitat, Spurlock Street, Residential, $120,000
• Blount County Habitat, Spurlock Street, Other, $45
• Blount County Habitat, Spurlock Street, Residential, $120,000
• Blount County Habitat, Spurlock Street, Other, $45
• Cirrus Hanger #1 Paint Booth, Cirrus Landing, Commercial, $232,307
• Clayton Homes Grilling Pavilion, Clayton Road, Commercial, $530,000
• Stephen Childs, Hoppes Street, Residential, $25,000
• Ernie Collins, Peppertree Drive, Residential, $8,000
• Deborah Reid, Dalton Street, Residential, $5,000
• Deborah Reid, Dalton Street, Residential, $5,300
• John Testerman, Edenbridge Drive, Residential, $260,000
• John Testerman, Edenbridge Drive, Other, $45
• Hugh Hannah, Southwick Drive, Residential, $53,608
• Aircraft Canopy #1, Cirrus Landing, Commercial, $185,000
• American Family Care, Hunters Cross, Commercial, $53,674
• Great Clips, Marilyn Lane, Sign, $5,900
Other, $2,895
Total – $1,606,819
Blount County
• Randy Macey, Mount Tabor Road, Maryville, Utility, No value listed
• James and Rhonda Miller, Gravelly Hills Road, Louisville, Utility, $39,000
• Vaughan Jones, Laws Chapel Road, Maryville, Mobile home, $118,900
• Maryville Top Shop, Garrett Lane, Maryville, Commercial alteration, $50,000
• Smithbilt Homes, Dominion Drive, Maryville, House, $223,000
• Smithbilt Homes, Blackbird Drive, Maryville, House, $187,000
• Smithbilt Homes, Blackbird Drive, Maryville, House, $187,000
• Kyle Pickle, South Springview Road, Maryville, Mobile home, $160,000
• Shawn and Barbara Pauliot, Toliver Trail, Townsend, House, $225,000
• Louis and Brenda Stumpp, Winding Creek Way, Walland, House, No value listed
• Gene Bullock, Gribble Road, Maryville, House, $100,000
• Mike and Amanda Bishop, Carpenters Grade Road, Maryville, House, $1,400,000
• David and Connie Kirk, Lake Meadow Way, Louisville, Utility, No value listed
• Joseph Rainwater, Old Niles Ferry Road, Maryville, Sign, No value listed
• Courtnety Orr, Laurel Lane, Maryville, House, $130,000
• Courtnety Orr, Laurel Lane, Maryville, House, $130,000
• Blackberry Farm, West Millers Cove, Walland, Commercial alteration, $463,257
• David Buck, Defoe Circle, Maryville, Residential repair, $65,000
• Moses Investment Group, Butterfly Way, Maryville, House, $250,000
• Kevin and Emily Jinks, Little Best Road, Maryville, House, $480,000
• Mark Hudspeth, Glover Road, Rockford, Mobile home, $92,900
• Chadwick McDonald, Lanier Road, Maryville, House, $634,316.75
• Benita McKee, Phoebe Drive, Maryville, Mobile home, $9,000
• Peggy and Gary Sharpe, Parks Ferry Road, Friendsville, House, $463,419
• John Cooper, Chilhowee Mountain Trail, Maryville, House, $800,000
• Smithbilt Homes, Blackbird Drive, Maryville, House, $223,000
• Smithbilt Homes, Blackbird Drive, Maryville, House, $187,000
• Smithbilt Homes, Blackbird Drive, Maryville, House, $169,000
• Rick Bean, Foxboro Lane, Greenback, Utility, $36,000
• Boyd Beyers, Tolliver Trail, Townsend, House, $440,000
• Melanie Higgins, Cobblestone Way, Maryville, House, $325,000
• Linda Shults, Barbara Estates Drive, Seymour, Utility, $50,000
• James Hocking, Fairoaks Drive, Maryville, Utility, $7,000
• Michael Woodall, Baumgardner Road, Maryville, House, No value listed
• Linda Edwards, Mize Circle, Seymour, Residential repair, $6,250
• Christopher and Barbara Russell, Travis Circle, Maryville, Utility, $1,500
• Neal and Darlene Atchley, Stafford Road, Maryville, House, $740,000
• John Spense, Byerly Avenue, Maryville, House, $100,000
• Joni Peacock, Marble Hill Road, Friendsville, House, $250,000
• Tom Millsaps, Emma Lane, Maryville, House, $150,000
• Paul Ellison, Binfield Road, Maryville, Utility, No value listed
• Robert Morgan, Old Plantation Way, Maryville, House, $700,000
• Larry Storie, Old Knoxville Parkway, Maryville, Utility, $20,000
• Paul Crank, Kelly Ridge Road, Townsend, House, $300,000
• John Templeton, Mountain Vista Drive, Maryville, House, $380,000
• Windbrook Development, Dunlap Hollow Road, Friendsville, House, $250,000
• Debra McCall, Nine Mile Road, Maryville, Cell, $150,000
• Brad and Elizabeth Allen, Springer Road, Walland, House, $5,300,000
• Jeff McLemore, Old Niles Ferry Road, Greenback, Mobile home, $10,000
• Chad Humphrey, Anthony Road, Walland, Utility, $75,000
• Doug Solomon, Bethvale Drive, Greenback, Utility, No value listed
• Jessica Schoeder, Gourley Drive, Tallasee, Residential alteration, $150,000
• Doug Slater, Dovefield Court, Louisville, Utility, $5,000
• Thomas Frazier, Vinegar Valley Road, Friendsville, House, $350,000
• Bruce Bosse Trust, Lakemont Cove, Louisville, House, No value listed
• James Allison, Gillenwater Road, Maryville, Utility, No value listed
• Eric Herzbrun, Meadow Road, Greenback, House, $160,000
• Jamie Taylor, Patterson Road, Walland, House, No value listed
• Ric Ross, Look Rock Crest Drive, Maryville, House, $765,000
• Chad Andrews, Nova Street, Maryville, Mobile home, $134,900
• Barry Totten, Glover Road, Rockford, Utility, $25,000
• Cypress Bank, Nine Mile Road, Maryville, House, $170,000
• Cypress Bank, Nine Mile Road, Maryville, House, $170,000
• Ridge Mont, Nine Mile Road, Maryville, House, $170,000
• Ridge Mont, Nine Mile Road, Maryville, House, $170,000
• Ridge Mont, Nine Mile Road, Maryville, House, $170,000
• Cypress Bank, Nine Mile Road, Maryville, House, $170,000
• Ray Losse, Lanier Road, Maryville, Residential addition, $20,950
• Alan Coope, Morganton Road, Maryville, Utility, $30,000
Total – $18,738,392.75
Maryville
• David C. Jones and Teresa E. Jones, Eva Jean Drive, Residential, $75,000
• Grace Community Church, East Harper Avenue, Commercial, $20,000
• Edward McDonald, Wallace Hitch Drive, Residential, $20,000
• William Taft and Alyssa Taft, Old Niles Ferry Road, Residential, $3,000
• Michael Griffin, Irwin Avenue, Residential, $6,000
• Maryville College, Wilkinson Pike, Commercial, $1,289,000
• Elizabeth Lewis, York Circle, Residential, $202,000
• Marathon Realty Corporation, West Broadway Avenue, Commercial, $5,100
• LKM Properties LP, West Lamar Alexander Parkway, Commercial, $80,000
• Goodall Homes, Beech Tree Cove, Residential, $225,000
• Atlee Mullet, Woodgate Drive, Residential, $10,000
• Maryville College, East Lamar Alexander Parkway, Commercial, $6,000
• Gaelan Burns Luhn and Amber Gardner Luhn, Monticello Drive, Residential, $43,250
• Keeli Boyce, North Houston Street, Commercial, $4,800
• N3 Management Company LLC, Home Avenue, Residential, $28,000
• Blount County, North Cusick Street, Commercial, $23,378
• Michael D. Jones and Jennifer Jones, Southwood Drive, Residential, $15,000
• Benjamin M. Roe and Danielle S. Vittatoe, Wimbledon Boulevard, Residential, $24,000
• Goodall Homes, Beech Tree Cove, Residential, $225,000
• Sandra Jean Youssefi, Grandview Drive, Residential, $6,500
• Goodall Homes, Beech Tree Cove, Residential, $225,000
• Blackberry Hotel Company, Everett Avenue, Commercial, $50,000
• Phillips and Sheets, Cherokee Heights Drive, Commercial, $3,000
• Bart and Sherry Welch, Kelton Lane, Residential, $9,800
• Donald L. and Casey Fowler, Woodgate Drive, Residential, $250,000
• Sandford Goddard, Home Avenue, Residential, $205,000
• Sandford Goddard, Home Avenue, Residential, $205,000
Total – $3,258,828
