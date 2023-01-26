Alcoa
• Eliza Owens, Glascock Street, Residential, $4,000
• Karen Johnson, Dalton Street, Residential, $40,000
• Christopher Skinner, Brighton Drive, Residential, $10,000
• Chin-Hsiang Wu, Boyle Street, Residential, $1,350
• Preferred Property, West Watt Street, Residential, $3,000
• Matt and Lisa Cole, Rivertrace Lane, Residential, $300,000
• T Mobile, Hunters Crossing Drive. Sign, $5,800
• Timothy Peterson, Louisville Road, Residential, $5,000
• Andrew Jabconski, Ramsay Street, Residential, $80,000
• Jonathan Messchendorf, West Cunningham Street, Residential, $1,500
• Clayton Homes, Clayton Road, Sign, $14,397.66
• Armarndo Martinez, Louisville Road, Residential, $30,000
• Caleb Mangum, Brighton Drive, Residential, $600,000
• Loy Builders, Brighton Drive, Roll out, $45
• Other, $2,750
Total—$1,097,842.66
Blount County
• Lori Free, Allendale Drive, Friendsville, Mobile home, $8,050
• Tobin Fontenot, Pickens Gap Road, Seymour, House, $40,000
• Erie Wilson, Pineview Road, Maryville, Demo, $1,000
• Michael Brace, Eagle Ridge Road, Maryville, Residential repair, $2,750
• Curtis Gibson, Proffitt Springs Road, Maryville, Utility, $36,000
• Neil Gulas, Timber Creek Drive, Maryville, Utility, $25,000
• Bram Beale, East Leatherwood Drive, Walland, House, $250,000
• Lendi Yates, Bethlehem Road, Walland, House, $80,000
• Tony Hook, Heather Glen Drive, Maryville, Residential repair, $10,095
• Aaron Clark, East Brown School Road, Maryville, House, $75,000
• Kaulaani Holloway, Alfred McCammon Road, Maryville, Utility, $4,601.26
• Joshua Bond, Oak Leaf Circle, Maryville, Mobile home, $100,000
• Jared Sparks, Sevierville Road, Seymour, Pool, $30,000
• Nother Properties, Wheeler Road, Louisville, Demo, $2,800
• Francisco Carretero, Rockford Street, Rockford, Utility, $2,000
• Blackberry Farm, West Millers Cove, Walland, Commercial alteration, $1,444,751
• Gary Key, Ridge Road, Maryville, Mobile home, $79,999
• Ron Brunson, Old Plantation Way, Maryville, Pool, $50,000
• Boost Home Byers, Pinedale Street, Maryville, Residential alteration/repair, $45,000
• Bruce McClurg, Payne Hollow Road, Walland, House, $120,000
• Al Shiver, Murphy Myers Road, Maryville, Account structure, $83,400
• Cindy McDannel, Doc Norton Road, Walland, Demo, $14,500
• Adam Bate, Six Mile Road, Maryville, House, $80,000
• Rand and Lively LLC, Lively Road, Maryville, Demo, $3,500
• Aubrey Crawford, Pheasant Walk Drive, Maryville, Pool, $60,000
• Steve Smyser, Disco Loop Road, Friendsville, Mechanical, No value listed
• 2132 Alnwick LLC, Alnwick Boulevard, Louisville, Plumbing, $8,000
• Richard Carrera, Morganton Road, Maryville, Pool, $55,000
• Bonnie Boyles, Poplar Grove Road, Maryville, Residential repair, $25,145
• Steve Stanick, Morganton Road, Maryville, Residential repair, $26,717
• Ted Best, Calderwood Highway, Maryville, Residential repair, $6,127
• Michael Best, Calderwood Highway, Maryville, Residential repair, $2,090
• Ralph Goodson, West Hills, Maryville, Residential repair, $6,770
• Nick Spicer, Headrick Drive, Maryville, Residential repair, $10,068
• Ron Dix, Bingham Lane, Maryville, House, $833,000
• John and Sandra Hudgens, Hodges Lane, Maryville, House, $50,000
• J.R. and Leaha Thomas, Ballards Way, Pool, $128,000
• Tracy Blackburn, Pioneer Circle, Friendsville, Residential addition, $50,000
• John and Kim Zeiss, Shadow Brook Drive, Maryville, Mechanical, $8,875
• Dwight Price, Sunset Grove Lane, Maryville, Residential addition, $19,800
• Nathaniel Godo, Lovers Lane, Townsend, Residential repair, No value listed
• Brent Bellm, Hawkins Ridge Road, Tallassee, Residential addition, $1,100,000
• Clay Davis, Paterson Road, Walland, Residential addition, $135,000
• Shannon Hewlett, Mint Road, Maryville, House, $70,000
• Jacob Tilley, Six Mile Road, Maryville, Utility, $24,500
• John Faucher, Keylee Lane, Maryville, Residential addition, $46,022
• Cassandra Jones, Raulston Road, Maryville, Residential repair, $8,750
• Tom Runyon, Longview Drive, Greenback, House, $285,000
• Austin G. Rayburn, Chris Wood Drive, Seymour, House, $175,000
• Richard White, Old Oliver Road, Walland, Mobile home, $64,780.26
• Valerie Dix, Lakeview Road, Louisville, Residential repair, $77,348.75
Total—$5,884,239.27
Maryville
• David C. Hill and Michelle Flanigan-Hill, Barnes Avenue, Residential, $2,000
• David Frankel, Old Niles Ferry Road, Residential, $16,400
• Robert Arakelians and Clara Aghamalian, East Lamar Alexander Parkway, Commercial, $65,000
• Marvin K. and Joyce A. Brown, York Circle, Residential, $1,000
• Felix C. Taylor, Eckles Drive, Residential, $2,000
• Brittney Rudder, Southview Drive, Residential, $34,775
• Joshua Sawyer Hill and Ellen E. Hill, Sterling Avenue, Residential, $43,400
• Brandt and Jennifer Sherman, Mountain View Avenue, Residential, $20,000
• Calloway-Hunt Real Estate LLC and CHRE LLC, Morganton Road, Commercial, $87,000
• Jet Black Holding, Wales Avenue, Commercial, $6,000
Total—$277,575
